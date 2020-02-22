Clothes giveaway today
The Chino United Methodist Church will hold a large clothes giveaway, 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. today (Feb. 22) in the social hall behind the church at 5201 Riverside Drive at Sixth Street.
Volunteers are welcome to help. Information: 628-1107.
Healing program for divorced
St. Paul the Apostle Divorced and Separated Ministry is offering a 13-week program, Journey of Hope, covering various topics in a peer-to-peer setting to help those on their journey to healing.
All are invited to a Mass of Hope in the chapel, 7 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 27 at 14085 Peyton Drive, Chino Hills, followed by an introduction and sign-up in Maher Hall from 8 to 9 p.m.
Journey of Hope sessions start 7 p.m. Thursday, March 5 in Maher Hall.
Information: Charles Goss 821-6275 or Diane Dale (949) 300-8931.
Victory Baptist
Pastor Brian Pattison will continue his series on “One Another” at the 9:30 and 11 a.m. Sunday services with the message “Forgiving One Another.”
Evening service will begin at 6 p.m. this week featuring the Book of Job. Stedfast Youth meets Wednesdays at 5 p.m. Church Bible study is at 6:30 p.m.
The church is located at 14132 San Antonio Ave., Chino. Information: 597-0409 or visit vbcchino.com.
Chino Valley Community
Pastor Phillip Blazek will continue the series “Galatians: The Fight for the Gospel” at the 9 a.m. and 10:45 a.m. Sunday services with his message “The Gospel Promise.” A men’s prayer breakfast will take place at 8 a.m. March 7.
Living Word Assembly
Pastor Victor M. Ruiz will continue his series on “Heart Check” with a message titled “Abundance Givers” at the 8:30 and 10:30 a.m. services. Spanish service will be held at 1:30 p.m. in the sanctuary. The church is at 11887 Telephone Ave., Chino. Information: 465-9500.
Koin Church
Pastor Sam Flores will speak at the 5 p.m. Sunday service on “Planting Seeds for the Future” at 13150 Mountain Ave., Chino. Connect Time for coffee and fellowship is at 4:30 p.m.
Chino Valley Chinese/English
Pastor Andy Huong’s sermon topic at the 3:30 p.m. service today (Feb. 22) will be “Thyatira (III): Darkness Lifted.” Bible study for all ages will be held at 2:30 p.m. A fellowship potluck meal will be served at 5:30 p.m. Choir practice and special interest classes are offered at 6:30 pm. Information: (626) 217-5782, cvccsda.org
Gateway Karis Community
Pastor Peter Song will preach on “Wrestling with God (from Jacob to Israel)” during the 10:45 a.m. Sunday service, with Mandarin translation. The Korean service is at 9:30 a.m. Information: 628-6598 or visit gate waychurchchino.org.
Chino Seventh-day Adventist
Pastor Stirling Berry will share a message on “Living Out Our Heavenly Blessings Here on Earth, Part 7” at the 11:15 a.m. worship service today (Feb. 22). A fellowship lunch will follow. Sabbath school is at 2 p.m.
Lifesong Community
Pastor Mark Shiraki will preach at the 10:30 a.m. Sunday service on “Are you Truly Saved?” based on John 16:8.
The Evangelical Free Church of America is at 13333 Ramona Ave., Chino.
Information: 590-0208 or visit lifesongcc.com.
Chino United Methodist
Rev. Matthew Seargeant will speak at the 10:30 a.m. Sunday service on “Keep the Change,” based on Matthew 17:1-9, at 5201 Riverside Drive.
Information: 628-1107 or chinoumc.org.
Christ Lutheran
Pastor Roy Robbins will speak on “Down from the Mountaintop” at the 8 a.m. traditional and 10 a.m. contemporary Sunday services at 5500 Francis Ave., Chino. Coffee and refreshments will be served after both services. The church offers a Christ-centered preschool. Information: (714) 392-1366 or christchurchchino.org.
Peace symposium for women
A discussion on “Justice as the Pathway to Peace” will be held 11:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. Sunday, March 1 at the Bait ul Hameed Mosque, 11941 Ramona Ave., Chino.
The free event will be hosted by the Los Angeles East Chapter of Ahmadiyya Muslim Women’s Auxiliary.
The symposium is open to women of all faiths. Lunch will be served.
Information: Naeema Ahmad, 438-1735.
