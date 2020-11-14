New Community Church
Pastor Mike Shipman will speak from 1st Peter 5 at 9 a.m. Sunday with the message “Wear Your Apron!” in the patio at 13000 Pipeline Ave. in Chino, following social distance guidelines. Attendees may bring their own lawn chairs or use provided chairs. He said the forecast is 70 degrees and sunny.
The message will also be livestreamed from the church’s Facebook page “New Community Brethren in Christ Church.”
The church is gathering shoeboxes for Operation Christmas Child and raising funds to bring fresh drinking water to villages in Mozambique. The church provides “Blessing Bags” to all who attend to give to the needy they encounter in town and in the region.
Information: newcommunitybic.org.
Living Word Assembly
Pastor Victor M. Ruiz will continue the series “PG: Parental Guidance Needed” with a message “The D Word.” Services will be in person and on Facebook Live at 8:30 and 10 a.m. Sunday.
Mid-week services, Girls Ministries, Royal Rangers, and youth services are in person at 7:15 p.m., as is mid-week English service that is streamed on Facebook Live.
Spanish Wednesday services are online at 7:15 p.m.
The church is at 11887 Telephone Ave. in Chino.
Lifesong Community
Pastor Ed Ganigan will preach outdoors at 10:30 a.m. at 13333 Ramona Ave. in Chino. Participants must RSVP at life songcc.com. Seating is limited.
The church meets online at the same time.
Information: 590-0208 or visit lifesongcc.com.
Chino Valley Community
Pastor Brian Benson is back and will continue the series “Good News: the Gospel of Matthew” at the 9 and 11 a.m. services on “Empowered with Good News.”
The 11 a.m. service will be outdoors at 14601 Peyton Drive. The 9 a.m. service will be online only at cvc church.org, YouTube and Facebook.
Calvary Chapel Chino Valley
Pastor David Rosales will teach on the book of Revelation at 8:30 and 10:45 a.m. Sunday at 12205 Pipeline Ave. in Chino. The teaching will be replayed online at 2 p.m.
The 5 p.m. Sunday service on the book of Romans will be livestreamed at cal varyccv.org.
On Wednesday, the pastor will teach indoors on the book of Job at 7 p.m.
A young adults Bible study on the book of James for ages 18 to late 20s will take place in the banquet hall at 7:30 p.m. Mondays with social distancing.
A men’s Bible study begins 6:30 a.m. Tuesdays in the chapel followed by breakfast.
Chino United Methodist
Rev. Matthew Seargeant will speak on “What Have you Done?” based on Matthew 25:14-30 at the livestreamed service at 10:30 a.m. Sunday on the church’s Facebook page: Chino United Methodist Church Videos.
The service will be uploaded on YouTube and can be viewed by searching Chino United Methodist Church.
Sermon recordings can be found at chinoumc.org and click on worship, then sermons.
Chino Valley Chinese/English
Pastor John Cress will preach on “God’s Promised Protection” at the 3:30 p.m. outdoor service today (Nov. 14) at 4136 Riverside Drive in Chino. The service will be livestreamed.
