Men’s conference “Stand Fast” June 4
The men’s ministry of Calvary Chapel Chino Valley will host its 2022 Men’s Conference called “Stand Fast” based on Philippians 4:1 from 8 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Saturday, June 4 at 12205 Pipeline Ave.
Worship and teaching will be provided by Pastor David Rosales and Jason Duff from the Garden Fellowship.
A steak breakfast is included.
For ticket prices, visit calvaryccv.org. Information: (909) 464-8255, ext. 281.
Chino Valley Community
Pastor Brian Benson will continue his sermon series “Radical” with the message “The Church of Power” at the 9 a.m. and 11 a.m. Sunday services at 14601 Peyton Drive in Chino Hills.
Visit cvcchurch.org for upcoming events.
Living Word Assembly
Pastor Victor M. Ruiz will continue his series “False Teachers Exposed” with a message titled “Standing in the Way of Others” at the 8:30 and 10 a.m. Sunday services that will be in person and livestreamed on Facebook. Spanish service is at 1:30 p.m.
Visit livingwordchino.org.
Chino Valley Chinese/English
Pastor Paul Cho will speak on “Salt of the Earth and Light of the World” today (May 14) at the worship service at 4136 Riverside Drive in Chino.
The service will be streamed online.
Calvary Chapel Chino Valley
Pastor David Rosales will preach on the Gospel of Mark at the 8:30 and 10:45 a.m. Sunday services with a replay online at 2 p.m.
The Book of Acts is taught at the 5 p.m. Sunday service.
Wednesday service at 7 p.m. goes through Ephesians and includes childcare and kid’s ministry.
Men’s Bible study is held Tuesdays at 6:30 a.m. in the banquet hall followed by breakfast.
Chino United Methodist Church
Rev. Hee Jung Yu will speak on “We Are Marked by Love” based on Acts 11:1-16 and John 13:31-35.
The church is worshipping in person with face coverings and social distancing regardless of vaccination status.
Parishioners may join the livestream worship on the church’s Facebook page: facebook.com/chinoumc/.
Alzheimer’s support group offered
Chino Valley Community Church offers an Alzheimer Caregiver Support Group called “Coffee and Conservation” on Tuesday mornings and evenings at Chino Valley Community Church, 14601 Peyton Drive in Chino Hills.
The support groups are affiliated with the Alzheimer’s Association and offer connection with others who share educational and emotional needs.
The morning sessions are from 10 to 11:30 a.m. in room 2 the second and fourth Thursdays, and the evening sessions are from 6 to 7:30 p.m. in room 2 the first and third Tuesdays.
Information: Lloyd Mustin, (909) 270-0866 or Lisa Laufer, (909) 762-5702.
