Vacation Bible School at Gateway
Gateway-Karis Church will hold a free vacation Bible school from 3 to 7 p.m. beginning Monday, July 25 and ending Thursday, July 28 at 5885 Schaefer Ave. in Chino.
The theme is “Jerusalem.”
Each evening will conclude with a dinner to which parents and families are invited.
The church will end the week with a movie night at 6 p.m. Saturday, July 30 that includes snacks.
To register, go to EventBrite.com and search for Gateway-Karis Church.
Chino Valley Calvary Chapel
Pastor David Rosales is teaching on the Book of Mark at the 8:30 and 10:45 a.m. Sunday services with a replay online at 2 p.m. at Calvary Chapel Chino Valley.
He is teaching on 1 Corinthians at 5 p.m.
A series on “Marriage and the Family” is being presented at the Wednesday service at 7 p.m. during the study of Ephesians.
Men’s Bible study is studying 2 Kings Tuesdays at 6:30 a.m. in the banquet hall followed by breakfast.
Young Adults for ages 18 to 28 meet at 7:30 p.m. Mondays for worship and studying the Book of Acts. Childcare is available.
The church is at 12205 N. Pipeline Ave. in Chino.
Information: (909) 464-8255, ext. 281.
Chino United Methodist Church
Pastor Amy Yoon will give a sermon on “What are you Concerned About” based on Luke 24:13-34 at the 10:30 a.m. Sunday service.
The sermon series is “The Seven Next Words of Jesus.”
The church recommends face coverings and social distancing regardless of vaccination status.
Parishioners may join the livestream worship on the church’s Facebook page: facebook.com/chi noumc/.
Christ Lutheran Church of Chino
Pastor Roy Robbins will speak on “Odd Discipleship” at the 8 a.m. traditional service and 10 a.m. contemporary service at 5500 Francis Ave. in Chino.
All sermons are on You Tube.
Information: (714) 392-1366 or christchurchchino.org.
Koin Church
Pastor Samuel Flores will speak at the 11 a.m. Sunday service at 13721 Roswell Ave. in Chino.
Koin Kids and Connect and Coffee will take place at 10:30 a.m.
Sunday sessions can be seen on YouTube and Instagram @ koinchurch.
Chino Valley Chinese Church
Elder Daniel Zhang will speak on “The Miracle in Bethany” at the 3 p.m. service today (July 23) at Chino Valley Chinese English Church, 4136 Riverside Drive.
The service will be streamed online.
Living Word Assembly
Pastor Michael Tafolla will continue his series “The Fruit of the Spirit” at the 8:30 and 10 a.m. Sunday services that will be in person and livestreamed on Facebook. Spanish service is at 1:30 p.m.
Information: livingwordchino.org.
Gateway Karis Community
Pastor David Yun will preach on “Faith Matters” at the 10:45 a.m. English language worship service on Sunday with Mandarin translation available. Korean-language worship service is at 9:30 a.m.
Information: gatewaychurchchino.org.
Chino Valley Community
Ken Greek will continue his sermon series “Radical: Confidence and Purpose” with his message “Confidence with Power” at the 9 and 11 a.m. Sunday services at 14601 Peyton Drive in Chino Hills.
Visit cvcchurch.org for upcoming events.
