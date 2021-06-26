Gateway Karis Community
Pastor Peter Song will teach “The Prayer of Agur” at the 10:45 a.m. English worship service with Mandarin translation available. Korean language worship meets at 9:30 a.m. Services will be livestreamed on the church’s YouTube channel by searching Gateway Karis Church Chino. Information: gatewaychurchchino.org.
Chino United Methodist
Rev. Matthew Sergeant will preach on “Christian Symbiosis” based on 2 Corinthians 8:7-15 at the 10:30 a.m. Sunday services that will be livestreamed on the church’s Facebook page: Chino United Methodist Church Videos and will be uploaded to You Tube, search Chino United Methodist Church. Sermon recordings can be found at chinoumc.org.
Lifesong Community
Pastor Mark Shiraki will preach at 10:30 a.m. Sunday at 13333 Ramona Ave. in the sanctuary with streaming outdoors in the courtyard. A recorded service may be watched online at lifesongcc.com.
Chino Valley Chinese/English
Pastor Andy Huong will preach on “Say No More” at the 3 p.m. service that will be held indoors today (June 26) at 4136 Riverside Drive in Chino. The service will be livestreamed.
Living Word Assembly
Pastor Victor Ruiz, Jr., will begin a new series “In His Hands” with a message “Our God of Certainty” at the 8:30 and 10 a.m. Sunday services that will be streamed on Facebook Live. Children’s church is available for children ages 3 to 12 during both services. Nursery is back at the 10 a.m. service only.
Mid-week English service, girls’ ministries, Royal Rangers and youth services are in person at 7:15 p.m. Mid-week English service is also available on Facebook Live. Spanish Wednesday services will continue to be held online. Information: livingwordchino.org.
Calvary Chapel Chino Valley
Pastor David Rosales will begin a new verse-by-verse study in the New Testament at the 8:30 and 10:45 a.m. Sunday services.
Midweek service on Wednesday at 7 p.m. will go through the Book of Job.
The Sunday 5 p.m. service streamed online goes through the Book of Romans.
Childcare and children’s ministries are available for Sunday and Wednesday services. Men’s Bible study is at 6:30 a.m. in the banquet hall followed by breakfast.
To learn more about church events, call (909) 464-8255.
Grab-and-go meal service
Starting Tuesday, June 29, Chino Valley Chinese Church at 4136 Riverside Drive at Pipeline Avenue, will give away a meal bag with five days’ worth of breakfast and lunch meals from 10 a.m. to noon on Tuesdays.
The “grab-and-go meals” will be available to anybody in need, age 18 and under, and can accommodate 150 families on a first come, first served basis. In addition to the meals, the church will also distribute bags of fruits and vegetables, including locally grown avocados, lemons, and more. The program is sponsored by the Oro Grande School District in the high desert.
Information: Pastor Paul Cho, (626) 217-5782 or email paulcho99@gmail.com.
Chino Valley Community
Pastor Brian Benson continues the sermon series Ekklesia with his message “We Are Unified Together” at the 9 and 11 a.m. Sunday services. For upcoming summer events at the church, located at 14601 Peyton Drive, visit cvcchurch.org.
Christ Lutheran
Pastor Roy Robbins will speak on “A Tale of Two Daughters” at the 8 a.m. traditional service and 10 a.m. contemporary service on Sunday at 5500 Francis Ave. in Chino. Services can also be found on the church’s YouTube channel at Christ Lutheran Church of Chino.
Information: (714) 392-1366 or christchurchchino.org.
Victory Baptist Church
Pastor Brian Pattison invites residents to return to church now that COVID restrictions have ended and hear a verse-by-verse study through the Gospel of Mark at the 8:30 and 10 a.m. Sunday Services with children’s classes and nurseries provided at 14132 San Antonio Ave.
Evening service is at 6 p.m. on the Book of Romans. Kids Klub meets during this time. Stedfast Youth for ages 4 to sixth grade meets at 5 p.m. Wednesdays and Bible study is held at 6:30 p.m. Rides are available for those who cannot drive to church. Information: (909) 597-0409 or visit vbcchino.com.
