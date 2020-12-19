Gateway Karis Community
Pastor Paul Lehman-Schletewitz will preach on “God’s Love: Provision to Overcome Human Frailty” at the 10:45 a.m. English service, with Mandarin translation available, that will be livestreamed on YouTube via the church’s website at gatewaychurchchi no.org. The 9:45 a.m. Korean service will be livestreamed on You Tube.
Chino United Methodist
Rev. Matthew Seargeant will speak on “Annunciation” based on Luke 1:26-38 at the livestreamed service at 10:30 a.m. Sunday on the church’s Facebook page: Chino United Methodist Church Videos.
The service will be uploaded on YouTube and can be viewed by searching Chino United Methodist Church.
Lifesong Community
Pastor Daryl Murata will preach at 10:30 a.m. Sunday at 13333 Ramona Ave. in Chino. The service will be livestreamed. Participants must RSVP at lifesongcc.com.
Chino Valley Chinese/English
Pastor Paul Cho will preach on “Immanuel—God With Us” at the 3 p.m. outdoor service today (Dec. 19) at 4136 Riverside Drive in Chino.
The service will be livestreamed. A Christmas program will be held.
Chino Valley Community
Pastor Brian Benson will continue his teaching in the series “Good News: The Gospel of Matthew” at the 9 and 11 a.m. services.
The 11 a.m. service will be outdoors at 14601 Peyton Drive. The 9 a.m. service will be online at cvcchurch.org, YouTube and Facebook.
Koin Church
Members will meet in house churches 10 a.m. Sunday. For locations, email sflores@koinchurch.org. Pastor Sam Flores will share on Isaac and Abraham from the “New Beginnings” series. Sunday sessions are on YouTube and Instagram @koinchurch.
