Divorce support groups on Zoom
The San Bernardino Catholic Divorce Ministry Council is offering three divorce support groups for people to join by Zoom. The programs are:
DivorceCare that started Thursday, Sept. 10 and continues 7 to 8:30 p.m. Thursdays until Dec. 17.
Surviving Divorce from 7 to 8:30 p.m. starting Wednesday, Sept. 16 and continuing Wednesdays until Oct. 21.
Journey of Hope from 7 to 8:30 p.m. starting Wednesday, Nov. 4 and continuing Wednesdays until Dec. 16.
Descriptions of the programs and registration can be found at sbmarriageini tiative.org/catholic-divorce-ministry.
Chino Valley Chinese/English
Pastor Paul Cho will preach on “I Would See Jesus?” at the 3:30 p.m. outdoor service today (Sept. 12) at 4136 Riverside Drive in Chino. The service will be livestreamed.
Living Word Assembly
Pastor Victor M. Ruiz will continue his series “Anxious for Nothing” with a message titled “Rejoicing in the Lord.” Services will be in person or on Facebook Live at 8:30 and 10 a.m.
Visit livingwordchino.org for more information. The church is at 11887 Telephone Ave. in Chino.
First United Reformed
Rev. Bradd Nymeyer will preach at the 8:30 a.m. Sunday service in the parking lot under the tent. His message will be on God’s son and God’s children based on John 1:1-14. The evening service at 6 p.m. will be led by Rev. Tim Scheuers.
Chino Valley Community Church
Pastor Brian Benson will continue the series “Good News: the Gospel of Matthew” at the 9 and 10:45 a.m. online services at cvcchurch.org, YouTube and Facebook.
The 6 p.m. service outdoors will have the same message. The church is at 14601 Peyton Drive.
Gateway Karis Community
Pastor Peter Song will preach on “The Test” at the 10:45 a.m. joint worship service that will be livestreamed on YouTube via the church’s website at gate waychurchchino.org.There will be no 9:30 a.m. Korean service this Sunday.
Koin Church
Pastor Sam Flores will finish his series on First Peter at the livestreamed 9 and 11 a.m. Sunday services on You Tube and Instagram @koin church.
Congregants are meeting at house churches on Sundays.
To join, email sflores@koinchurch.org.
The Koin Kids messages can be found Sunday morning on the church’s YouTube by searching Koin Church.
Chino United Methodist
Rev. Matthew Seargeant will speak on “Passing on Judgement” based on Romans 14:5-12 and Matthew 7:1-4 at the live streamed service at 10:30 a.m. Sunday on the church’s Facebook page: Chino United Methodist Church Videos.
