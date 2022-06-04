Shavout on Sunday
The Jewish holiday of Shavout will be observed Sunday, June 5. According to Chino Hills Rabbi Mendy Harlig, the Torah was given by God to the Jewish people on Mount Sinai on Shavuot more than 3,300 years ago.
Every year on the holiday of Shavuot the Jewish people renew their acceptance of this gift, and God “re-gives” the Torah.
Vacation Bible School
Vacation Bible School for children entering kindergarten through fourth grade will be held at Loving Savior of the Hills Lutheran Church from 5:30 to 8 p.m. Wednesday, June 15 to Friday, June 17 at the church, 14816 Peyton Drive in Chino Hills.
The theme is “The Tree of Life, God’s Promise of Salvation.” Cost is $25 per participant with a discount for families.
The event will conclude with a meal of hot dogs and a nacho bar.
To sign up, visit vbsmate.com/events/LSLC/24596 or call the church at (909) 597-4668.
Koin Church
Pastor Samuel Flores will speak at the 11 a.m. Sunday service at 13721 Roswell Ave. in Chino.
Koin Kids and Connect and Coffee will take place at 10:30 a.m. Sunday sessions can be seen on You Tube and Instagram @ koinchurch.
Vacation Bible School will be offered at the church from 8 to 11 a.m. for ages 4 to 12 from Wednesday, July 13 to Friday, July 15. Theme is: Mystery—Discovering Spiritual Habits.
To sign up or volunteer, email sflores@koinchurch.org.
Living Word Assembly
Pastor Victor M. Ruiz will begin a new series called “The Difficult People” with the message “People Who Seek to Control Us” at the 8:30 and 10 a.m. Sunday services that will be in person and livestreamed on Facebook.
Spanish service is at 1:30 p.m. and streamed on Facebook.
Visit livingwordchino.org.
Christ Lutheran Church of Chino
Pastor Roy Robbins will speak on “Come Holy Spirit” at the 8 a.m. traditional service and 10 a.m. contemporary service at 5500 Francis Ave. in Chino.
All sermons are on You Tube.
Information: (714) 392-1366 or christchurchchino.org.
Chino Valley Chinese/English
Pastor Valino Salazar will speak on “Faithful ’til the End” today (June 4) at the 3 p.m. worship service at 4136 Riverside Drive in Chino.
The service will be streamed online.
Chino Valley Community
Pastor Brian Benson will continue his sermon series “Radical” with the message “Effects of Power: Boldness” at the 9 and 11 a.m. Sunday services at 14601 Peyton Drive in Chino Hills.
Visit cvcchurch.org for upcoming events.
Calvary Chapel Chino Valley
Pastor David Rosales will preach on the Gospel of Mark at the 8:30 and 10:45 a.m. Sunday services with a replay online at 2 p.m.
He is teaching in 1 Corinthians at the 5 p.m. Sunday service, streamed online.
The Book of Acts is taught at the 5 p.m. Sunday service.
Wednesday service at 7 p.m. goes through Ephesians and includes childcare and kid’s ministry.
Men’s Bible study is held Tuesdays at 6:30 a.m. in the banquet hall followed by breakfast.
Chino United Methodist Church
Rev. Hee Jung Yu will speak on “Who are we Called to Be” based on Acts 2:1-21.
The church recommends face coverings and social distancing regardless of vaccination status.
Parishioners may join the livestream worship on the church’s Facebook page: facebook.com/chinoumc/.
