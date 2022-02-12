Chino Valley Chinese/English
Pastor Paul Cho will speak on “The Roaring Lion” at the 3 p.m. service in person and online today (Feb. 5) at 4136 Riverside Drive in Chino.
Chino Valley Calvary Chapel
Pastor David Rosales will preach on the Gospel of Mark at the 8:30 and 10:45 a.m. Sunday services with a replay online at 2 p.m. The Book of Acts is taught at the 5 p.m. Sunday service.
Gateway Karis Community
Pastor Peter Song will preach on “While the Light is Among You” at the 10:45 a.m. English language worship service on Sunday with Mandarin translation available. Korean language worship meets at 9:30 a.m. Services will be livestreamed on the church’s YouTube channel by searching Gateway Karis Church Chino.
Chino United Methodist
The church will worship virtually until March 6. Rev. Hee Jung Yu will speak at the 10:30 a.m. Sunday service on “Challenging the Status Quo” based on Luke 6:17-26.
For the link, visit the church’s Facebook page: facebook.com/chinoumc/
Koin Church
Pastor Sam Flores will speak on Ephesians at the 11 a.m. Sunday service at 13721 Roswell Ave. in Chino. Sunday sessions can be seen on YouTube and Instagram @koinchurch.
Christ Lutheran Church of Chino
Pastor Roy Robbins will speak on “Jesus People” at the 8 a.m. traditional service and 10 a.m. contemporary service on Sunday at 5500 Francis Ave. in Chino. Information: (714) 392-1366 or christchurchchino.org.
Chino Valley Community
Pastor Brian Benson will continue the sermon series on Judges: Disgrace and Deliverance, with the message “The Days of Abimelech” at the 9 and 11 a.m. Sunday services at 14601 Peyton Drive in Chino Hills. For upcoming events, visit cvc church.org.
Living Word Assembly
Pastor Victor M. Ruiz will continue his series on “The Purpose of Prayer” with the message “Does God Say No to Our Prayers?” at the 8:30 and 10 a.m. Sunday services that will be livestreamed on Facebook.
