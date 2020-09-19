Chino Valley Chinese/English
Pastor Paul Cho will preach on “The Road Less Travelled” at the 3:30 p.m. outdoor service today (Sept. 19) at 4136 Riverside Drive in Chino. The service will be livestreamed.
Koin Church
Pastor Sam Flores will begin a new collection of messages at the livestreamed 9 and 11 a.m. Sunday services on You Tube and Instagram @koin church. The children’s messages can be found Sunday mornings on YouTube or koinchurch.org.
Congregants are meeting at house churches on Sundays.
To join, email sflores@koinchurch.org.
The Koin Kids messages can be found Sunday morning on the church’s YouTube by searching Koin Church.
Victory Baptist Church
Pastor Brian Pattison is preaching a series on “Who God Is.” He said the series will encourage people to learn more about God in the ever-changing world. Rides are offered for those who cannot drive to church.
Information: 597-0409.
Chino Valley Community
Pastor Brian Benson will continue the series “Good News: the Gospel of Matthew” with his message “The Model for Ministry” at the 9 and 10:45 a.m. online services at cvcchurch.org, YouTube and Facebook.
The 6 p.m. service outdoors will have the same message. The church is at 14601 Peyton Drive.
Gateway Karis Community
Pastor Paul Lehman-Schletewitz will preach on “How God’s Power Can Turn Evil to Good” at the 10:45 a.m. worship service that will be livestreamed on YouTube via the church’s website at gatewaychurchchino.org. The Korean service will be livestreamed at 9:45 a.m.
Living Word Assembly
Pastor Victor M. Ruiz will continue his series “Anxious for Nothing” with a message titled “The Lord is Near.” Services will be in person or on Facebook Live at 8:30 and 10 a.m.
Visit livingwordchino.org for more information. Children’s church is available for ages 3 to 12 during both services.
Mid-week and Spanish services are online at 7:15 p.m. and youth service is in person.
The church is at 11887 Telephone Ave. in Chino.
Chino United Methodist
Rev. Matthew Seargeant will speak on “Who Needs It?” based on Matthew 20:1-16 and Jonah 3:10-4:11 at the livestreamed service at 10:30 a.m. Sunday on the church’s Facebook page: Chino United Methodist Church Videos.
The service will be uploaded on YouTube and can be viewed by searching Chino United Methodist Church. Sermon recordings can be found at chinoumc.org and click on worship, then sermons.
Lifesong Community
Pastor Mark Shiraki will preach online at lifesongcc. com at 10:30 a.m. Sunday.
The Evangelical Free Church of America is at 13333 Ramona Ave., Chino.
Information: 590-0208 or visit lifesongcc.com.
Calvary Chapel Chino Valley
Pastor David Rosales will teach on the book of Revelation at the 8:30 and 10:45 a.m. Sunday indoor services that will be replayed online at 2 p.m. The 5 p.m. Sunday service by Pastor Rosales on 2nd Timothy will be livestreamed.
On Wednesday, the pastor will teach indoors on the book of John at 7 p.m.
Child care and children’s ministry is available for Sunday and Wednesday services.
A men’s Bible study begins 6:30 a.m. Tuesdays in the chapel with social distancing. Breakfast is served after the study.
