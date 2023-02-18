Valley Christian
Church
Pastor Mike Spradlin will continue the series on Sunday called “Blessed Are: Wisdom for the Journey” discussing the blessings Jesus offers in Matthew 5:4 for “The Mourners” at the 9 and 10:45 a.m. Sunday services.
Nursery and toddler care is provided for each service, and children’s and youth programs are at the 10:45 a.m. service. Livestream and further information: vccchino.com.
Living Word
Assembly
Pastor Elijah will continue the series “All In” at the 8:30 and 10 a.m. Sunday services about what a faithful servant looks like. He will use videos, props, and analogy.
The church is at 11887 Telephone Ave. in Chino. Spanish service is at 1:30 p.m.
Information: livingword chino.org.
Chino United
Methodist
Pastor Amy Yoon will speak on the Transfiguration based on Matthew 17:1-9 at the 10:30 a.m. Sunday worship service.
Parishioners may join the livestream worship on the church’s Facebook page: facebook.com/chinoumc/.
Christ Lutheran
Church
Pastor Roy Robbins will speak on “You Are Glorified” at the 8 a.m. traditional service and the 10 a.m. contemporary service at 5500 Francis Ave. in Chino.
All sermons are on YouTube by searching Christ Lutheran Church of Chino.
Information: (714) 392-1366.
Calvary Chapel
Chino Valley
Services at 8:30 and 10:45 a.m. focus on the Gospel of Mark at Calvary Chapel Chino Valley, 12205 N. Pipeline Ave.
The 5 p.m. Sunday service is online only with the Book of Revelation being studied.
The Wednesday service at 7 p.m. is going through 1 John.
Men’s Bible study at 6:30 a.m. going through 2 Kings will be held in the banquet hall, and includes breakfast.
Information: (909) 464-8255.
Koin
Church
Pastor Samuel Flores will speak at the 11 a.m. Sunday service at 13721 Roswell Ave. in Chino.
Koin Kids and Connect and Coffee will take place at 10:30 a.m. Sunday sessions can be seen on You Tube and Instagram @koinchurch.
Chino Valley
Community
Pastor Brian Benson will continue the sermon series “Radical: A Study of the Book of Acts” with the message “Faithful to the End” at the 9 and 11 a.m. Sunday services.
For upcoming events at the church, located at 14601 Peyton Drive, visit cvcchurch.org.
Chino Valley
Chinese Church
Pastor Andy Zhang will speak on “For I Know Whom I Have Believed” at the 3 p.m. service today (Feb. 18) at Chino Valley Chinese Church, 4136 Riverside Drive, Chino.
The service will be streamed online.
Send items about your house of worship to mnapoles@championnews papers.com.
