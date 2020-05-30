Victory Baptist Church
A service for seniors ages 65 and older will be held at 8:30 a.m. Sunday inside the church at 14132 San Antonio Ave., with Pastor Brian starting a new series on Nehemiah. Services will also be held inside the church at 10 a.m. and 11:30 a.m. Sunday. Seats are limited because of social distancing. Church members are asked to call 597-0409 to reserve a spot. Masks are highly recommended, and temperatures will be taken before entry.
New Community Church
Pastor Mike Shipman will hold a drive-in Sunday service at 10 a.m. at 13000 Pipeline Ave. in Chino, following federal guidelines and social distancing.
He will speak on “The Sheep’s View of the Shepherd: Living Fearlessly!” based on the 23rd Psalm where the Great Shepherd provides guidance in uncertain times. The service can be heard with the windows down or tuned into FM radio. Participants may also bring a lawn chair and sit in the shade.
Offerings will not be taken. Children’s Church is not being offered but parents may take their children to the playground observing social distancing.
The message will also be livestreamed from the church’s Facebook page “New Community Brethren in Christ Church.”
The church plans to open its doors Sunday, June 21.
Information: newcommu nitybic.org or Facebook at New Community Brethren in Christ Church.
Gateway Karis Community
Pastor Bill Donner will preach on “God’s Care in the Hard Times” during the 10:45 a.m. Sunday service that will be livestreamed on YouTube via the church’s website at gatewaychurchchino.org.
People are welcome to attend inside the church wearing masks and practicing social distancing.
Korean service will be streamed at 9:30 a.m. Sunday.
Information: 628-6598 or email gatewaychurchchi no@hotmail.com.
Chino Valley Community
Pastor Brian Benson will continue the sermon series “Resurrection: Stories of New Life” with the message “The Resurrection of Believers” during a livestream at 9 and 10:45 a.m. Sunday on the Chino Valley Community Church Facebook Page or on the website at cvcchurch.org.
Christ Lutheran Church
Pastor Roy Robbins will speak Sunday on “Happy Birthday, Church!” on the church’s YouTube channel available for viewing before 3 p.m. or visit christ churchchino.org.
Church members will also meet inside with social distancing and face coverings. The church is at 5500 Francis Ave., Chino. Information: (714) 392-1366.
Chino United Methodist
Congregants may view Rev. Matthew Sergeant’s sermon on “How Shall We Say It?” based on Acts 2:1-21, during a Facebook livestream at 10:30 a.m. Sunday. Visit Facebook and search “Chino United Methodist Church videos.” After the livestream, the service will be uploaded to YouTube – search for Chino United Methodist Church.
Sermon recordings can be found at chinoumc.org.
Information: 628-1107.
Living Word Assembly
Living Word will hold a Facebook Live service at 10:30 a.m. Sunday as Pastor Victor M. Ruiz continues his series “Succeed at Being Yourself” with a message titled “Life Giving or Life Taking Words.”
Mid-week service will be held 7:15 p.m. Wednesday via Facebook Live, and the youth service will be on Instagram @unashamedy outhlwa at 7:25 p.m. Spanish service will be held 7:15 p.m. Wednesday on Facebook Live by entering Palabra Viva Chino.
The church plans to reopen Sunday, June 14. It is located at 11887 Telephone Ave., Chino.
Information: 465-9500 or visit livingwordchino.org.
Chino Valley Chinese/English
Pastor Andy Huong will preach on “Philadelphia: An Open Door” today (May 30) during the livestreaming service at 3:30 p.m.
Information: (626) 217-5782, cvccsda.org.
Lifesong Community
Pastor Mark Shiraki will preach online at lifesongcc.com at 10:30 a.m. Sunday.
The Evangelical Free Church of America is at 13333 Ramona Ave., Chino.
Information: 590-0208 or visit lifesongcc.com.
Calvary Chapel Chino Valley
Pastor David Rosales invites the community to in-person Sunday services at 8:30 and 10:45 a.m. on 2nd Corinthians at 12205 Pipeline Ave. in Chino. A replay of the services will take place online at 2 p.m. The 5 p.m. service will be streamed online. An in-person service will be held at 7 p.m. Wednesday on the Book of John.
Pastor Rosales and his wife Marie will be interviewed at 7 p.m. Fridays on the topic of marriage called “Moments with Pastor David and Marie” that will be streamed online. The pastor will do an online teaching on the Song of Solomon at 7 p.m. Saturdays.
