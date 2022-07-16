Learn coping skills for traumatic stress
Educator and inspirational speaker Tammy Kennington will speak about “Learning Coping Skills to Deal with Post Traumatic Stress” at 6:30 p.m. Tuesday, July 19 at Inland Hills Church, building B, room 103, 14670 Ramona Ave. in Chino.
Ms. Kennington will teach several coping techniques to the Circles of Hope Mental Health Support group. The community is welcome.
The meeting will also be held via Zoom by joining us02web.zoom.us/j/84263297514 (meeting number 84263297514) and enter passcode 484488.
Information: Inland Hills Church, (909) 393-1577.
Bob Lepine to be guest speaker
Guest speaker will be Pastor Bob Lepine at the 8:30 and 10:45 a.m. Sunday services with a replay online at 2 p.m. at Calvary Chapel Chino Valley.
Pastor Lepine is co-host of Family Life Today and the on-air announcer for Truth for Life with Alistair Begg. Pastor Lepine helped to establish Redeemer Community Church in Little Rock, Arkansas where he serves as teaching pastor.
A series on “Marriage and the Family” is being presented at the Wednesday service at 7 p.m. during the study of Ephesians.
Men’s Bible study is held Tuesdays at 6:30 a.m. in the banquet hall followed by breakfast.
Young Adults for ages 18 to 28 meet at 7:30 p.m. Mondays for worship and studying the Book of Acts. Childcare is available.
The church is at 12205 N. Pipeline Ave. in Chino.
Information: (909) 464-8255, ext. 281.
Vacation Bible School at Gateway
Gateway-Karis Church will hold a free vacation Bible school from 3 to 7 p.m. beginning Monday, July 25 and ending Thursday, July 28 at 5885 Schaefer Ave. in Chino.
The theme is “Jerusalem.”
Each evening will conclude with a dinner to which parents and families are invited.
The church will end the week with a movie night at 6 p.m. Saturday, July 30 that includes snacks.
To register, go to Event Brite.com and search for Gateway-Karis Church.
Vacation Bible School at Calvary Chapel
A Marvel-themed Vacation Bible School for children entering kindergarten through sixth grade will be held at 8:15 a.m. Monday, July 18 to Friday, July 22 at Chino Valley Calvary Chapel at 12205 N. Pipeline Ave. in Chino.
The five-day event will include worship, Bible study, outdoor activities, crafts, and snacks.
There is no cost to attend, but a themed T-shirt is available for purchase to help support costs.
Mothers who are signing up their children for the first time, or who are traveling a long distance are invited by the Charis Women’s Ministry for a devotion, craft, and hors d’oeuvres in Room 204A each morning.
Information: (909) 464-8255.
Vacation Bible School at Chinese Church
Vacation Bible School, which began last Saturday, will continue from 3 to 5 p.m. today (July 16), July 23, 30, and Aug. 6 at Chino Valley Chinese Church, 4136 Riverside Drive in Chino.
The event for children ages 4 to 12 will include games, singing, artwork, Bible stories, and snacks.
The theme is “Jesper Canyon.”
To register, call Pastor Andy Zhang at (951) 640-3692 or email andyzez@gmail.com.
Chino United Methodist Church
New Pastor Amy Yoon will give a sermon on “Don’t be Afraid” based on Matthew 28:8-10 at the 10:30 a.m. Sunday service.
The sermon series is “The Seven Next Words of Jesus.”
The church recommends face coverings and social distancing regardless of vaccination status.
Parishioners may join the livestream worship on the church’s Facebook page: facebook.com/chinoumc/.
Koin Church
Pastor Samuel Flores will speak at the 11 a.m. Sunday service at 13721 Roswell Ave. in Chino.
Koin Kids and Connect and Coffee will take place at 10:30 a.m.
Sunday sessions can be seen on YouTube and Instagram @ koinchurch.
Chino Valley Chinese Church
Pastor Andy Zhang will speak on “Who is the Mother of the Child?” Part 2 at the 3 p.m. service today (July 16) at Chino Valley Chinese English Church, 4136 Riverside Drive.
The service will be streamed online.
Living Word Assembly
Pastor Victor M. Ruiz will begin a new series “The Fruit of the Spirit” at the 8:30 and 10 a.m. Sunday services that will be in person and livestreamed on Facebook. Spanish service is at 1:30 p.m.
Information: livingword chino.org.
Christ Lutheran Church of Chino
Pastor Roy Robbins will speak on “Messed, Up” at the 8 a.m. traditional service and 10 a.m. contemporary service at 5500 Francis Ave. in Chino.
All sermons are on You Tube.
Information: (714) 392-1366 or christchurchchino.org.
Chino Valley Community
Pastor Brian Benson will continue his sermon series “Radical: Confidence and Purpose” with his message “Confidence from Conversion” at the 9 and 11 a.m. Sunday services at 14601 Peyton Drive in Chino Hills.
Visit cvcchurch.org for upcoming events.
