Koin Church
Pastor Sam Flores will preach on “Small Stories, Big God, Part 4” at the livestreamed 9 and 11 a.m. Sunday services at koin.on line.church.com.
The Koin Kids messages can be found Sunday morning on the church’s YouTube by searching Koin Church or at koinchurch.org.
The church is at 13150 Mountain Ave., Chino.
Information: koinchurch.org or Instagram: @koinchurch. Podcast: Koin Church.
First Chino United Reformed
Rev. Bradd Nymeyer will conduct in-person Sunday services at 8 a.m., 10 a.m., and 6 p.m. at 6159 Riverside Dr. The morning services will be titled “Belonging to God” based on Deuteronomy 10:12-22 and the evening service will be entitled “Wonders and Signs” based on Acts 3:1-10.
For rules regarding in-person worship, visit chinourc.org/update.cfm.
Victory Baptist Church
A service for seniors ages 65 and older will be held at 8:30 a.m. Sunday inside the church at 14132 San Antonio Ave., with Pastor Brian Pattison starting a new series on Nehemiah. Services will be held inside the church at 10 a.m. and 11:30 a.m. Sunday. Seats are limited because of social distancing.
Church members are asked to call 597-0409 to reserve a spot.
Masks are highly recommended, and temperatures will be taken before entry.
Chino Valley Community
Pastor Brian Benson will share his message “Freedom and Responsibility” during a livestream at 9 and 10:45 a.m. Sunday on the Chino Valley Community Church Facebook Page or on the website at cvcchurch.org.
Christ Lutheran Church
Pastor Roy Robbins will speak on “All Authority!” at the 8 a.m. traditional and 10 a.m. contemporary services with COVID-19 safety measures in place.
The church is at 5500 Francis Ave., Chino. All services can be viewed on YouTube by searching Christ Lutheran Church of Chino.
Information: (714) 392-1366.
Chino Valley Chinese/English
The church will resume in-person service today (June 6) at 4136 Riverside Drive in Chino with Pastor Paul Cho preaching on “God’s Unchangeable Promises.” For those who cannot attend church, the service will be livestreamed.
Information: (626) 217-5782, cvccsda.org.
Gateway Karis Community
Pastor Paul Lehman-Schletewitz will preach on “Imitating Christ” during the 10:45 a.m. Sunday service with Mandarin translation that will be livestreamed on YouTube via the church’s website at gatewaychurchchino.org.
Pastor Lehman-Schletewitz said the church continues to meet in person as it has been all along and invites the community to attend.
Social distancing is practiced.
The Korean service will be streamed at 9:30 a.m. Sunday. The 10:45 a.m. Mandarin service will resume Sunday.
Information: 628-6598 or email gatewaychurchchino@hotmail.com.
Living Word Assembly
Living Word will hold a Facebook Live service at 10:30 a.m. Sunday as Pastor Victor M. Ruiz continues his series “Succeed at Being Yourself” with a message titled “We Are What We Repeatedly Do.”
Mid-week service will be held 7:15 p.m. Wednesday via Facebook Live, and the youth service will be on Instagram @unashamedy outhlwa at 7:25 p.m. Spanish service will be held 7:15 p.m. Wednesday on Facebook Live by entering Palabra Viva Chino.
The church plans to reopen Sunday, June 14. It is located at 11887 Telephone Ave., Chino.
Information: 465-9500 or visit livingwordchino.org.
Lifesong Community
Pastor Ed Ganigan will preach online at lifesongcc.com at 10:30 a.m. Sunday.
The Evangelical Free Church of America is at 13333 Ramona Ave., Chino.
Information: 590-0208 or visit lifesongcc.com.
Calvary Chapel Chino Valley
Pastor David Rosales invites the community to in-person Sunday services at 8:30 and 10:45 a.m. on 2nd Corinthians at 12205 Pipeline Ave. in Chino. A replay of the services will take place online at 2 p.m. The 5 p.m. service will be streamed online. An in-person service will be held at 7 p.m. Wednesday on the Book of John.
Pastor Rosales and his wife Marie will be interviewed at 7 p.m. Fridays on the topic of marriage called “Moments with Pastor David and Marie” that will be streamed online. The pastor will do an online teaching on the Song of Solomon at 7 p.m. Saturdays.
Religious events and service information should be submitted to mnapoles@championnewspapers.com no later than noon Wednesdays to be considered for publication.
