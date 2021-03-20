Christ Lutheran
Pastor Roy Robbins will speak on “Your Worst Life Now” at the 8 a.m. traditional service and 10 a.m. contemporary service on Sunday at 5500 Francis Ave. in Chino, with COVID-19 safety measures in place.
Services can also be found on the church’s YouTube channel at Christ Lu- theran Church of Chino.
On Easter Sunday, an outdoor celebration will be held at 10 a.m. The community is invited.
Information: (714) 392-1366.
Chino Valley Chinese/English
Pastor Andy Huong will preach on “Forget Not Those Lessons” at the 3 p.m. service that will be held indoors today (March 20) at 4136 Riverside Drive in Chino.
The service will be livestreamed.
Calvary Chapel Chino Valley
Pastor David Rosales will teach at the 8:30 and 10:45 a.m. Sunday indoor services on the Book of Revelation that will be replayed online at 2 p.m.
He will teach on the Book of Romans at the 5 p.m. service that is streamed online.
On Wednesday, he will lead a study through the Book of Job at 7 p.m.
Gateway Karis Community
Pastor Paul Lehman-Schletewitz will teach on “Get Right or Get Lef” during the 10:45 a.m. English service, with Mandarin translation available.
Korean language worship begins at 9:30 a.m.
There is limited seating.
Services will be livestreamed on YouTube via the church’s website at gate waychurchchino.org.
Lifesong Community
Pastor Daryl Murata will preach at 10:30 a.m. Sunday at 13333 Ramona Ave. outdoors in the courtyard. The service will be livestreamed. Visit life songcc.com.
Chino United Methodist
Rev. Matthew Seargeant will speak on “Blessed in Distress” based on John 12:20-33 at the 10:30 a.m. Sunday worship service that will be livestreamed on the church’s Facebook page: Chino United Meth odist Church Videos. The service will be uploaded on YouTube.
Koin Church
Sunday service will be held at 11 a.m. at 13721 Roswell Ave., Suite E, in Chino. Koin Kids and “Connect and Coffee” will take place at 10:30 a.m. Pastor Sam Flores will give the message. Sunday sessions can be seen on YouTube and Instagram @koin church.
Baptisms will take place on Easter Sunday.
Information: sflores@koinchurch.org.
Living Word Assembly
Pastor Victor M. Ruiz will wrap up his series “Death Interrupted” and answer questions that have been brought up regarding the current series at Sunday services in person and on Facebook Live at 8:30 and 10 a.m.
The mid-week English service is in person and streamed on Facebook Live, also at 7:15 p.m. Spanish Wednesday services are online at 7:15 p.m. The church is at 11887 Telephone Ave. Visit livingwordchino.org.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.