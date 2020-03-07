Prayer and coffee for women
Chino Valley Christian Women’s Connection invites women to a short devotional, continental breakfast and opportunity to develop friendships, 9:30 to 11:30 a.m. Thursday, March 12 at Oakmont of Chino Hills, 14837 Peyton Drive.
Attendees are asked to park at Walgreens.
Information: Dorothy Shepherd at 597-7134.
New Community Church
Pastor Mike Shipman will speak on “joy” as he continues his series on “The Fruits of the Spirit,” based on Galatians 5:22-23 on how the Holy Spirit empowers people to live, at the 9 a.m. Sunday service, 13000 Pipeline Ave., Chino.
Next Sunday, he will conclude the series with the topic of “love.” Childcare and children’s church are provided, and coffee and refreshments will be served after the morning service.
Craft Night is held 5 to 8 p.m. Mondays through March. The men’s prayer breakfast is the first Saturday of the month at 7:15 a.m. at Corner Bakery in Chino Hills.
Information: newcommuni tybic.org or Facebook at New Community Brethren in Christ Church.
Chino Valley Community
Pastor Brian Benson will continue the series “Galatians: The Fight for the Gospel” at the 9 a.m. and 10:45 a.m. Sunday services with his message “An Argument for the Gospel.”
Information: cvcchurch.org.
Koin Church
Pastor Sam Flores will speak at the 11 a.m. Sunday service on the “Book of James: Faith Lived Out” at 13150 Mountain Ave., Chino. Connect Time for coffee and fellowship is at 10:30 a.m.
Information: koinchurch.org or Instagram: @koinchurch.
Living Word Assembly
Pastor Victor M. Ruiz will continue his series “Overcoming Your Past” with a message titled “Have you Been Hurt by Others?” at the 8:30 and 10:30 a.m. Sunday services. Spanish service will be held at 1:30 p.m. in the sanctuary.
The church is at 11887 Telephone Ave., Chino.
Information: 465-9500.
Chino Valley Chinese/English
Pastor Bob Folkenberg’s sermon topic at the 3:30 p.m. service today (March 7) will be “The Lord is Good.” Bible study for all ages will be held at 2:30 p.m. A fellowship potluck meal will be served at 5:30 p.m. Choir practice and special interest classes are offered at 6:30 pm. Information: (626) 217-5782, cvccsda.org
Victory Baptist
Pastor Brian Pattison will continue his series on “One Another” at the 9:30 and 11 a.m. Sunday services with the message “Edifying One Another.”
Evening service will begin at 6 p.m. this week featuring Proverbs. Stedfast Youth meets Wednesdays at 5 p.m. Church Bible study is at 6:30 p.m.
Rides are available for those who cannot drive to church.
The church is located at 14132 San Antonio Ave., Chino. Information: 597-0409 or visit vbcchino.com.
Gateway Karis Community
Pastor Peter Song will preach on “The Seeds and the Soils” during the 10:45 a.m. Sunday service with Mandarin translation. The Korean service is at 9:30 a.m. and the Chinese service is at 10:45 a.m.
Information: 628-6598 or visit gatewaychurchchino.org.
Chino Seventh-day Adventist
Pastor Stirling Berry will share a message on “The Pillars of the Faith Part 3” at the 11:15 a.m. worship service today (March 7). A fellowship lunch will follow. Sabbath school is at 2 p.m.
Information: 964-8970 or ChinoSDA.com.
Lifesong Community
Guest Pastor Art Worthington will preach at the 10:30 a.m. Sunday service with a new series on Jonah.
The Evangelical Free Church of America is at 13333 Ramona Ave., Chino.
Information: 590-0208 or visit lifesongcc.com.
Chino United Methodist
Rev. Matthew Seargeant will speak at the 10:30 a.m. Sunday service on “Nic at Night,” based on John 3:1-17, at 5201 Riverside Drive.
Information: 628-1107 or chinoumc.org.
Christ Lutheran
Pastor Roy Robbins will speak on “Water Babies” at the 8 a.m. traditional and 10 a.m. contemporary Sunday services at 5500 Francis Ave., Chino. Coffee and refreshments will be served after both services. The church offers a Christ-centered preschool. Information: (714) 392-1366 or christchurchchi no.org.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.