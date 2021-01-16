One-hour vigil Jan. 23
A one-hour prayer vigil to promote the sanctity of life will be held at noon Saturday, Jan. 23 on Peyton Drive and Grand Avenue by the Respect Life and Family Ministry of St. Paul the Apostle Catholic Church in Chino Hills.
The event will commemorate the anniversary of the Jan. 22, 1973 Roe vs. Wade decision of the U.S. Supreme Court that legalized abortion and “Sanctity of Life Sunday” established as the third Sunday of January in 1984 by a proclamation from President Ronald Reagan.
The vigil will include speakers Deacon Tony Morales of the parish who will lead the group in prayer, and Steve Perez, a St. Denis Church parishioner who will speak about the Spring 40 Days for Life Campaign at the Planned Parenthood in Pomona that begins on Ash Wednesday and ends on Palm Sunday.
Information: Kelly Schlegel, coordinator of St. Paul the Apostle Respect Life and Family Ministry at 896-6351 or email her at wkschlegel@mac.com
Chino Valley Chinese/English
Pastor Andy Zhang will preach on “Humility” at the 3 p.m. outdoor service today (Jan. 16) at 4136 Riverside Drive in Chino. The service will be livestreamed.
Chino Valley Community
Pastor Brian Benson will continue his teaching in the series “Good News: The Gospel of Matthew” at the 9 and 11 a.m. Sunday services.
The 11 a.m. service will be outdoors at 14601 Peyton Drive. The 9 a.m. service will be online at cvc church.org, YouTube and Facebook.
The church will hold week two of its three-week Sanctity of Life conference 6 to 8 p.m. this Sunday with Christian ethicist Dr. Scott Rae.
Men’s and women’s spring Bible study will begin Jan. 12 and 13. To find study options and register, visit cvcchurch.org.
Koin Church
Members are gathering in house churches at 10 a.m. Sundays.
For locations, email sflores@koinchurch.org. Pastor Sam Flores will continue with his message titled, “Risk in this New Season.”
Sunday sessions can be seen on YouTube and Instagram@koinchurch.
Gateway Karis Community
Pastor Paul Lehman-Schletewitz will preach on “Divinely Loving Enemies is the Way out of Hell” during the 10:45 a.m. English service, with Mandarin translation available, that will be livestreamed on YouTube via the church’s website at gatewaychurchchino.org. The 9:30 a.m. Korean service will be livestreamed on YouTube.
Information: gatewaychurchchino@hotmail.com.
Chino United Methodist
Rev. Matthew Seargeant will speak on “God’s Work, Our Hands” based on John 1:43-51 at the 10:30 a.m. Sunday worship service that will be livestreamed on the church’s Facebook page: Chino United Methodist Church Videos.
The service will be uploaded on YouTube and can be viewed by searching Chino United Methodist Church. Sermon recordings can be found at chinoumc.org by choosing the “worship” tab and selecting “sermons” from the pulldown menu.
Calvary Chapel Chino Valley
Pastor David Rosales will teach at the 8:30 and 10:45 a.m. Sunday indoor services on the Book of Revelation that will be replayed online at 2 p.m.
He will teach on the Book of Romans at the 5 p.m. service that is streamed online. On Wednesday, he will lead a study through the Book of Job at 7 p.m.
The AWANA program teaches children through Scriptural experience to help them change the world.
It takes place 5 to 7 p.m. Sundays in the 500 building. Children from 3 years old to sixth grade partake in Bible study and activities. Cost is $50 per child for the 2020-21 academic year.
Young Adults Bible Study for ages 18 to late 20s meets in the banquet hall at 7:30 p.m. Mondays that includes worship and fellowship.
Men’s Bible study is 6:30 a.m. Tuesdays in the chapel followed by breakfast.
Lifesong Community
Pastor Ed Ganigan will preach at 10:30 a.m. Sunday at 13333 Ramona Ave. in Chino. The service will be livestreamed. Visit life songcc.com.
Living Word Assembly
Pastor Victor M. Ruiz will continue his series “Our God of Miracles” with a message “The Miracle of Protection” at Sunday services in person and on Facebook Live at 8:30 and 10 a.m.
Children’s church is available for ages 3 to 12.
Mid-week services, Girls Ministries, Royal Rangers, and youth services are in person at 7:15 p.m.
The mid-week English service is in person and streamed on Facebook Live, also at 7:15 p.m. Spanish Wednesday services are online at 7:15 p.m.
The church is at 11887 Telephone Ave. in Chino.Visit livingwordchino.org.
Inland Hills Church
A 40-day read-along through the New Testament called “New Year, New Testament” began Sunday, Jan. 10 and will continue to March 7.
The church will provide a daily reading plan and a copy of the New Testament to anyone taking the challenge. Sign up for the program at inlandhills.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.