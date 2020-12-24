Gateway Karis Community
Pastor Peter Song will preach on “Wait for the Coming Salvation” during the 10:45 a.m. English service, with Mandarin translation available, that will be livestreamed on YouTube via the church’s website at gate waychurchchino.org. The 9:45 a.m. Korean service will be livestreamed on You Tube.
Information: gateway churchchino@hotmail.com.
Chino Valley Chinese/English
Pastor Andy Huong will preach on “Immanuel—God With Us, Part II” at the 3 p.m. outdoor service today (Dec. 26) at 4136 Riverside Drive in Chino. The service will be livestreamed.
Chino United Methodist
Sunday’s 10:30 a.m. worship service will be provided by the California-Pacific Annual Conference of the United Methodist Church. The service will be livestreamed on the church’s Facebook page: Chino United Methodist Church Videos.
The service will be uploaded on YouTube and can be viewed by searching Chino United Methodist Church.
Sermon recordings can be found at chinoumc.org by choosing the “worship” tab and selecting “sermons” from the pulldown menu.
Chino Valley Community
Pastor Brian Benson will continue his teaching in the series “Good News: The Gospel of Matthew” at the 9 and 11 a.m. Sunday services. The 11 a.m. service will be outdoors at 14601 Peyton Drive. The 9 a.m. service will be online at cvc church.org, YouTube and Facebook.
Men’s and women’s spring Bible study will begin in January. To find study options and register, visit cvc church.org.
Calvary Chapel Chino Valley
Pastor David Rosales will teach at the 8:30 and 10:45 a.m. Sunday indoor services on the Book of Revelation that will be replayed online at 2 p.m.
He will teach on the Book of Romans at the 5 p.m. service that is streamed online.
The pastor will teach on the Book of Job at 7 p.m. Wednesday indoors.
Young Adults Bible Study meets in the banquet hall at 7:30 p.m. that includes worship and fellowship.
Men’s Bible study is 6:30 a.m. in the chapel followed by breakfast. A New Year’s Eve service will be held at 7 p.m. indoors on Thursday, Dec. 31. Pastor Brenen Beeler of Regenerate Church in Huntington Beach will speak.
Lifesong Community
Pastor Ed Ganigan will preach at 10:30 a.m. Sunday at 13333 Ramona Ave. in Chino. The service will be livestreamed. Participants must RSVP at lifesongcc.com.
Koin Church
Members are gathering in house churches at 10 a.m. Sundays.
For locations, email sflores@koinchurch.org. Pastor Sam Flores will share a message titled, “Esau Sells His Birthright” from the New Beginnings series.
Sunday sessions can be seen on YouTube and Ins tagram @koinchurch.
