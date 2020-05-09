Chino Valley Community
Pastor Brian Benson will continue the sermon series “Resurrection: Stories of New Life” with the message “The Resurrection of Jairus’ Daughter” during a livestream at 9 and 10:45 a.m. Sunday on the Chino Valley Community Church Facebook Page or on the website at cvcchurch.org.
Chino mosque to host online iftar
Several faith and civic leaders will share their thoughts during an online “Centennial Interfaith Iftar” 5 to 6:30 p.m. today (May 9) hosted by the Ahmadiyya Community of Greater Los Angeles as it celebrates its 100th anniversary in the United States.
Typically, the event would be held at the Baitul Hameed Mosque in Chino on Ramona Avenue where community leaders are invited to speak.
The “iftar” is the breaking of the fast which is held every evening during Ramadan, the holiest month of the year for Muslims.
To join the event, go to zoom.us, click on “join a meeting,” and enter 7153585604 with the password 1889. Or call (669) 900-6833.
Chino Valley Chinese/English
Dr. Mei Cho will preach on “Motherhood Nowadays” today (May 9) during the livestreaming service at 3:30 p.m. Information: (626) 217-5782, cvccsda.org.
Potter’s House of the Valley
Pastor Robert Pérez will speak at the 11:30 a.m. online Sunday service on “Mother’s Day 2020,” based on Proverbs 31:1-31. Wednesday and Friday’s Bible study and prayer begins at 6:30 p.m. Visit Potter’s House of the Valley on Facebook and search Pastor Robert Perez on YouTube.
Information: 455-5609.
First Chino United Reformed
Rev. Bradd Nymeyer will conduct online Sunday services at 10 a.m. and 6 p.m. at livestream.com/firstunitedreformedchurch. The morning service will be entitled “Are You Converted?” and the evening service will be a continuation of Acts titled “Choosing the Twelfth Apostle.”
Gateway Karis Community
Pastor Peter Song will preach on “God Watching Over Everything” during the 10:45 a.m. Sunday service that will be livestreamed on YouTube via the church’s website at gatewaychurchchino.org.
Korean service will be streamed at 9:30 a.m.
Information: 628-6598 or email gatewaychurchchino@hotmail.com.
Christ Lutheran Church
Pastor Roy Robbins will speak on “Mom: The Unsung Hero” on the church’s YouTube channel or visit christchurchchino.org. The church is at 5500 Francis Ave., Chino. All services can be viewed on the YouTube channel.
Information: (714) 392-1366.
Living Word Assembly
Living Word will hold a Facebook Live service at 10:30 a.m. Sunday as Pastor Victor M. Ruiz preaches on “A Mother’s Love.”
Mid-week service will be held 7:15 p.m. Wednesday via Facebook Live and youth service will be on Instagram @unashamedyouthlwa at 7:25 p.m. Spanish service will be held 7:15 p.m. Wednesday on Facebook Live by entering Palabra Viva Chino.
The church is at 11887 Telephone Ave., Chino.
Information: 465-9500 or visit livingwordchino.org.
Koin Church
Pastor Sam Flores will have a message for all mothers at the livestreamed 9 and 11 a.m. Sunday services via koin.online.church.com.
The Koin kids messages can be found Sunday morning on the church’s YouTube by searching Koin Church or at koinchurch.org.
The church is at 13150 Mountain Ave., Chino.
Information: koinchurch.org or Instagram: @koin church. Podcast: Koin Church.
Calvary Chapel Chino Valley
Pastor David Rosales invites the community to visit calvaryccv.org/watch-live for Sunday morning services at 8:30 and 10:45 a.m. for a verse-by-verse teaching through 2 Corinthians. A replay of the services will take place at 2 p.m. The church, at 12205 Pipeline Ave., Chino, will also livestream Wednesday services on 7 p.m. with a verse-by-verse study in the Gospel of John. The 5 p.m. Sunday service will also be streamed online.
Services can also be viewed on the Calvary Chapel Chino Valley Facebook page.
Pastor Rosales and his wife Marie will be interviewed at 7 p.m. Fridays on the topic of marriage called “Moments with Pastor David and Marie.” The pastor will do a verse-by-verse teaching through the Song of Solomon at 7 p.m. Saturdays.
Religious events and service information should be submitted to mnapoles@championnewspapers.com no later than noon Wednesdays to be considered for publication.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.