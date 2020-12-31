Church grand opening Jan. 10
The community is invited to the grand opening of “The Bridge” church at 11 a.m. Sunday, Jan. 10, the first church in the Preserve to have its own land and campus.
The celebration at 7776 Pine Ave. in Chino will be preceded by the English-speaking worship service at 10 a.m. and followed by the Spanish service at 1 p.m.
A socially-distanced event is planned that will include a free lunch with tacos, In-N-Out Burger meals, lawn games, raffle prizes, ministry booths, and guided tours.
Information: thebridgechino.org.
Gateway Karis Community
Pastor Paul Lehman-Schletewitz will preach on “Jesus Makes All Things New” during the 10:45 a.m. English service, with Mandarin translation available, that will be livestreamed on YouTube via the church’s website at gate waychurchchino.org. The 9:45 a.m. Korean service will be livestreamed on YouTube.
Information: gatewaychurchchino@hotmail.com.
Chino Valley Chinese/English
Pastor Paul Cho will preach on “Immanuel—The Voice of Hope” at the 3 p.m. outdoor service today (Jan. 2) at 4136 Riverside Drive in Chino. The service will be livestreamed.
Chino United Methodist
Rev. Matthew Seargeant will speak on “The Gift of the Magi” based on Matthew 2:1-2 at the 10:30 a.m. Sunday worship service that will be livestreamed on the church’s Facebook page: Chino United Methodist Church Videos.
The service will be uploaded on YouTube and can be viewed by searching Chino United Methodist Church.
Sermon recordings can be found at chinoumc.org by choosing the “worship” tab and selecting “sermons” from the pulldown menu.
Chino Valley Community
Pastor Brian Benson will continue his teaching in the series “Good News: The Gospel of Matthew” at the 9 and 11 a.m. Sunday services. The 11 a.m. service will be outdoors at 14601 Peyton Drive. The 9 a.m. service will be online at cvcchurch.org, YouTube and Facebook.
The church will host a three-week Sanctity of Life conference at 6 p.m. Sundays beginning Jan. 10.
Men’s and women’s spring Bible study will begin in January. To find study options and register, visit cvcchurch.org.
Calvary Chapel Chino Valley
Pastor David Rosales invites the community to the New Year’s Eve service at 7 p.m. indoors Thursday, Dec. 31. Pastor Brenen Beeler of Regenerate Church in Huntington Beach will be the speaker.
Pastor Rosales will teach at the 8:30 and 10:45 a.m. Sunday indoor services on the Book of Revelation that will be replayed online at 2 p.m.
He will teach on the Book of Romans at the 5 p.m. service that is streamed online.
Young Adults Bible Study for ages 18 to late 20s meets in the banquet hall at 7:30 p.m. Mondays that includes worship and fellowship.
Men’s Bible study is 6:30 a.m. Tuesdays in the chapel followed by breakfast.
Lifesong Community
Pastor Mark Shiraki will preach at 10:30 a.m. Sunday at 13333 Ramona Ave. in Chino. The service will be livestreamed. Visit lifesongcc.com.
Koin Church
Members are gathering in house churches at 10 a.m. Sundays.
For locations, email sflores@koinchurch.org. Pastor Sam Flores will share a message titled, “Esau Sells His Birthright” from the New Beginnings series.
Sunday sessions can be seen on YouTube and Instagram @koinchurch.
Living Word Assembly
Pastor Victor M. Ruiz begins a new series called “Our God of Miracles” with the message “The Miracle of Deliverance” at Sunday services in person and on Facebook Live at 8:30 and 10 a.m.
Children’s church is available for ages 3 to 12.
Mid-week services, Girls Ministries, Royal Rangers, and youth services are in person at 7:15 p.m. The mid-week English service is in person and streamed on Facebook Live, also at 7:15 p.m.
Spanish Wednesday services are online at 7:15 p.m.
The church is at 11887 Telephone Ave. in Chino.
Visit livingwordchino.org.
