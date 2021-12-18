Chino Valley Calvary Chapel
Pastor David Rosales will preach on Mark at the 8:30 and 10:45 a.m. Sunday services with a replay online at 2 p.m. The Book of Acts is taught at the 5 p.m. Sunday service.
Titus is studied at 7 p.m. on Wednesdays.
A 6:30 a.m. Bible study is held at the banquet hall followed by breakfast on Tuesdays.
The church invites the community to the 7 p.m. Christmas Eve service on Dec. 24 and the 9 a.m. Christmas Day service. Information: (909) 464-8255.
Christ Lutheran Church of Chino
Pastor Roy Robbins will speak on “Leap for Joy” at the 8 a.m. traditional service and 10 a.m. contemporary service on Sunday at 5500 Francis Ave. in Chino. Information: (714) 392-1366 or christchurchchino.org.
Praise Chapel Chino Valley
A special message will be given at the 10 a.m. Sunday service. The church will hold a community toy distribution from noon to 2 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 18 at the church parking lot, 14562 Central Ave. in Chino. The Christmas service will be held at 10 a.m. on Dec. 25 with special music and a toy giveaway.
Information: (562) 843-6786.
Chino United Methodist
Rev. Hee Jung Yu will speak on “Let it Be with Me According to Your Word” based on Micah 5:2-5a and Luke 1:26-38 at the 10:30 a.m. Sunday worship service that can be viewed live on the church’s Facebook page.
Face coverings and social distancing are required regardless of vaccination status. To register for onsite worship, call the church office Monday to Thursday at (909) 628-1107.
The Christmas Eve service will be held on Friday, Dec. 24. Masks must be worn.
Victory Baptist Church
Pastor Brian Pattison continues a series for the Christmas season and will speak on “Jesus Our Salvation” at the 8:30 and 10 a.m. services. The church choirs will perform a 30-minute musical called “I Call Him Lord” at both services. Evening service will be at 6 p.m. with a series through Romans.
Children’s classes and nurseries are provided for each service. Stedfast Youth meets at 5 p.m. Wednesdays and Bible study starts at 6:30 p.m. Rides are available for those who cannot drive to church. Information: (909) 597-0409 or visit vbcchino.com.
CrossPoint Church
Pastor Don Porter will speak on “The Christ of Christmas” on Sunday at the 9:30 a.m. service. King’s Kids will lead in song. Nursery and childcare are available for ages 1 through sixth grade. The church invites the community to a candlelight service at 5 p.m. on Christmas Eve, Dec. 24 and a Christmas morning service at 9:30 a.m. The church is at 6950 Edison Ave. in Chino. Visit crosspointchino.org.
Chino Valley Chinese/English
Pastor Andy Huong will speak on “The Gift Who Couldn’t Wait” at the 3 p.m. service that will be held indoors and online today (Dec. 18) at 4136 Riverside Drive in Chino.
Living Word Assembly
Pastor Victor M. Ruiz will continue his series “The Gift” with the message “It is Hard to Believe” at the 8:30 and 10 a.m. Sunday services. Children’s service is available during both services. Nursery and youth at the 10 a.m. service. Spanish services are at 1 p.m.
Visit livingwordchino.org for more information.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.