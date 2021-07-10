Vacation Bible School
Chino Valley Community Church will offer its Vacation Bible School program to children pre-kindergarten to sixth grade from 9 a.m. to noon Monday, July 12 to Friday, July 16 at 14601 Peyton Drive in Chino Hills. The week-long program includes a T-shirt, music, games, crafts, stories, and snacks. Cost is $25. The theme is “Treasured” where children will discover that God’s greatest treasure is not diamonds, gems, or gold but themselves.
To register, visit cvcchurch.org. Information: Shannon Shackelford at sshackelford@cvcchurch.org or call (909) 606-4848.
Children’s cooking camp open to all
A children’s cooking camp for ages 7 to 13 will be held from 9:30 a.m. to noon Mondays and Wednesdays July 19, 21, 26, and 28. Cost is $75 for the four classes, open to the community.
Children will learn about their immune system, growing sprouts, veggie race cars, and making Asian veggie turkey lettuce wraps, strawberry mint salad, peach cobbler smoothies, and more.
The camp meets at Chino Valley Chinese Seventh-day Adventist Church, 4136 Riverside Drive in Chino.
To register, visit tinyurl.com/cookingcamp2021.
Information: email Christine Law Fujitani at latulipecooking@gmail.com
Plenty of lunches available
Chino Valley Chinese Church at 4136 Riverside Drive at Pipeline Avenue, is giving away meal bags with five days’ worth of breakfast and lunch meals from 10 a.m. to noon on Tuesdays.
The church pastor said only 50 families are being helped and there is enough food for 150 families.
The church is also distributing bags of fruits and vegetables, including locally grown avocados, lemons, and more. The program is sponsored by the Oro Grande School District in the high desert.
Information: Pastor Paul Cho, (626) 217-5782 or email paulcho99@gmail.com.
Gateway Karis Community
Pastor Peter Song will preach on “Powerful Prayer” at the 10:45 a.m. English worship service with Mandarin translation available. Korean language worship meets at 9:30 a.m. Services will be livestreamed on the church’s YouTube channel by searching Gateway Karis Church Chino. Information: gatewaychurchchino.org.
Chino United Methodist
Rev. Hee Jung Yu will preach on “The Power of One Witness” based on Mark 6:14-29 at the 10:30 a.m. Sunday services that will be livestreamed on the church’s Facebook page: Chino United Methodist Church Videos and will be uploaded to YouTube, search Chino United Methodist Church. Sermon recordings can be found at chinoumc.org.
Lifesong Community
Pastor Daryl Murata will preach at 10:30 a.m. Sunday at 13333 Ramona Ave. in the sanctuary with streaming outdoors in the courtyard. A recorded service may be watched online at lifesongcc.com.
Living Word Assembly
Pastor Victor M. Ruiz will continue the series “In His Hands” with the message “The Peace of God” at the 8:30 and 10 a.m. Sunday services that will be streamed on Facebook Live. Children’s church is available for children ages 3 to 12 during both services. Nursery is back at the 10 a.m. service only.
Wednesday ministries such as English service, Girls Ministries, Royal Rangers and Youth services are in person at 7:15 p.m. English service is also available on Facebook Live.
Spanish Wednesday services will continue to be held online.
Information: livingwordchino.org.
Koin Church
Pastor Sam Flores will speak on the wisdom series based on Proverbs at the 11 a.m. Sunday service at 13721 Roswell Ave. in Chino. Koin Kids and Connect and Coffee will take place at 10:30 a.m. Sunday sessions can be seen on YouTube and Instagram@koinchurch
Information: info@koinchurch.org
Calvary Chapel Chino Valley
Pastor David Rosales invites the community to a verse-by-verse study through the Gospel of Mark at the 8:30 and 10:45 a.m. Sunday services.
Midweek service on Wednesday at 7 p.m. will go through the Book of Job.
The Sunday 5 p.m. service streamed online goes through the Book of Romans.
Men’s Bible study is at 6:30 a.m. in the banquet hall followed by breakfast.
To learn more about church events and services, call (909) 464-8255 between 9 a.m. and 5 p.m.
Chino Valley Community
Pastor Brian Benson continues the sermon series Ekklesia with his message “We Are Empowered” at the 9 and 11 a.m. Sunday services. For upcoming summer events at the church, located at 14601 Peyton Drive, visit cvcchurch.org. Signups for Vacation Bible School can also be found on the website.
Chino Valley Chinese/English
Pastor Andy Zhang will preach on “Love Them to the End” at the 3 p.m. service that will be held indoors today (July 10) at 4136 Riverside Drive in Chino. The service will be livestreamed.
Christ Lutheran
Pastor Roy Robbins will speak on “Happy Kissing” at the 8 a.m. traditional service and 10 a.m. contemporary service on Sunday at 5500 Francis Ave. in Chino. Services can also be found on the church’s YouTube channel at Christ Lutheran Church of Chino.
Information: (714) 392-1366 or christchurchchino.org.
Send announcements about your house of worship by noon Wednesday to mnapoles@championnewspapers.com.
