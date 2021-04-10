Christ Lutheran
Pastor Roy Robbins will speak on “I’ll Be Back!” at the 8 a.m. traditional service and 10 a.m. contemporary service on Sunday at 5500 Francis Ave. in Chino, with COVID-19 safety measures in place.
Services can also be found on the church’s You Tube channel at Christ Lutheran Church of Chino.
Information: (714) 392-1366 or christchurchchino.org.
Chino Valley Chinese/English
Dr. Daniel Choo will preach on “Vanity of Vanities” at the 3 p.m. service that will be held indoors today (April 10) at 4136 Riverside Drive in Chino. The service will be livestreamed.
Calvary Chapel Chino Valley
Pastor David Rosales will teach at the 8:30 and 10:45 a.m. Sunday services on the Book of Revelation.
The services will be replayed online at 2 p.m.
Wednesday service at 7 p.m. will go through the Book of Job.
The Sunday 5 p.m. service streamed online goes through the Book of Romans.
Young Adult Bible study takes place 7:30 p.m. Mondays with worship, study and fellowship.
Men’s Bible study is at 6:30 a.m. in the banquet hall followed by breakfast.
For online studies, visit calvaryccv.org or call (909) 464-8255.
Lifesong Community
Pastor Thien Doan will preach at 10:30 a.m. Sunday at 13333 Ramona Ave. outdoors in the courtyard. The service will be livestreamed. Visit life songcc.com.
Chino United Methodist
The 10:30 a.m. Sunday service will be provided by the California-Pacific Annual Conference. Rev. Kristie Grimoud of Foothills UMC, La Mesa will preach. The sermon is titled “With Great Power” based on Acts 4:32-35. The service will be livestreamed on the church’s Facebook page: Chino United Methodist Church Videos and will be uploaded to You Tube, search Chino United Methodist Church.
Victory Baptist Church
Pastor Brian Pattison will go through the Book of Mark at the 8:30 and 10 a.m. Sunday services with children’s classes and nurseries provided. The 6 p.m. service will cover the Book of Romans. Kidz Klub meets during the 6 p.m. service. Rides are available for those who cannot drive to church.
Information: (909) 597-0409 or visit vbcchino.com.
Koin Church
The church will dedicate its new building at 13721 Roswell Ave. in Chino on Sunday. Connect and Coffee will be held at 10:30 a.m., followed by the service at 11 a.m. Pastor Sam Flores will teach on “For the One.”
Sunday sessions can be seen on YouTube and Instagram @koinchurch.
Information: sflores@koinchurch.org.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.