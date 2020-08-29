Chino Valley Chinese/English
Elder Terrence Tay will preach on “Humility” at the 3:30 p.m. outdoor service today (Aug. 29) at 4136 Riverside Drive in Chino. The service will be livestreamed.
Information: (626) 217-5782 or cvccsda.org.
Chino Valley Community Church
Pastor Brian Benson will continue the sermon series “Good News: the Gospel of Matthew” at the 9 and 10:45 a.m. online services at cvc church.org, YouTube and Facebook.
The 7 p.m. service outdoors will have the same message.
The church is at 14601 Peyton Drive.
Chino United Methodist
Rev. Matthew Seargeant will speak on “When God Calls” based on Exodus 3:1-15 at the livestreamed service at 10:30 a.m. Sunday on the church’s Facebook page: Chino United Methodist Church Videos.
The service will be uploaded on YouTube and can be viewed by searching Chino United Methodist Church. Sermon recordings can be found at chinoumc.org and click on worship, then sermons.
Gateway Karis Community
Pastor Paul Lehman-Schletewitz will preach on “Bringing a Righteous Change” during the 10:45 a.m. service in the courtyard that will be livestreamed on YouTube via the church’s website at gateway churchchino.org.
The 9:45 a.m. Korean service also streams from the courtyard.
Information: gatewaychinochurch@hotmail.com.
Calvary Chapel Chino Valley
Pastor David Rosales will teach on 2nd Corinthians at the 8:30 and 10:45 a.m. Sunday indoor services that will be replayed online at 2 p.m. The 5 p.m. Sunday service by Pastor Rosales on 2nd Timothy will be livestreamed.
On Wednesday, the pastor will teach indoors on the book of John at 7 p.m.
Child care and children’s ministry is available for Sunday and Wednesday services.
A men’s Bible study begins 6:30 a.m. Tuesdays in the chapel with social distancing. Breakfast is served after the study.
CrossPoint Church
Pastor Don Porter will preach on “Abstaining for a Growing Heart” in his Paradigm Shift series at 9:30 a.m. Sunday livestreamed at crosspointchino.org.
An outdoor worship service will be held at 7 p.m. on the church green.
Participants may bring chairs and spread out on the green or remain in their vehicles and listen via FM radio at 6950 Edison Ave., Chino.
Fall ministries are launching soon and groups are meeting both online and in person.
Information: crosspointchino.org.
Koin Church
Pastor Sam Flores will share a message from Chapter 3 in 1st Peter at the livestreamed 9 and 11 a.m. Sunday services on You Tube and Instagram @koin church.
The Koin Kids messages can be found Sunday morning on the church’s YouTube by searching Koin Church.
The church is at 13150 Mountain Ave., Chino.
Information: koinchurch.org.
Living Word Assembly
Pastor Victor M. Ruiz will begin a new series “Anxious for Nothing.” Services will be in person or on Facebook Live at 8:30 and 10 a.m. Children’s church is available at both services for ages 3 to 12. Visit liv ingwordchino.org for more information. The church is at 11887 Telephone Ave. in Chino.
Mid-week service and Spanish services will be online only at 7 p.m. Youth service will be in person at 7 p.m.
Information: 465-9500 or visit livingwordchino.org.
