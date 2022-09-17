Released Time Christian Education
The volunteer-sponsored Chino Valley Released Time Christian Education program will begin its 25th year at the school district’s elementary schools.
Registration is open for the Bible-based program that will begin the week of Oct. 31 at all 22 elementary schools in the Chino Valley Unified School District.
The program, which emphasizes character development using Biblical principles, uses mobile classrooms that are parked in front of or near campus.
Volunteers meet the students and walk them to the bus for class study. Children are not driven in the bus.
The seven-month program, which meets one hour per week during classroom time, is for third to sixth graders.
The free program requires parental enrollment for all students.
Released Time is allowed under the California State Education Code and authorized by a school board policy.
Program director Gail Blake-Smith said parents should not contact the schools for additional information because Released Time is a volunteer program.
Parents who would like to enroll their students should email cvrtce.info@gmail.com.
Chino Valley Community
Pastor Brian Benson will continue the sermon series “Radical: Confidence and Purpose” with his message “Purpose Perseveres through Trials” at the 9 and 11 a.m. Sunday services. For upcoming events at the church, located at 14601 Peyton Drive, visit cvcchurch.org.
Chino Valley Calvary Chapel
Pastor David Rosales is teaching on the Book of Mark at the 8:30 and 10:45 a.m. Sunday services with a replay online at 2 p.m. at Calvary Chapel Chino Valley.
The 5 p.m. Sunday online study is on the Song of Solomon.
The book of Ephesians is being presented at the Wednesday service at 7 p.m. with an emphasis on spiritual warfare.
Men’s Bible study is studying 2 Kings Tuesdays at 6:30 a.m. in the banquet hall followed by breakfast.
Young Adults for ages 18 to 28 meet at 7:30 p.m. Mondays for worship and studying the Book of Acts. Childcare is available.
The church is at 12205 N. Pipeline Ave. in Chino.
Information: (909) 464-8255, ext. 281.
Chino United Methodist Church
Pastor Amy Yoon will give a sermon on “Love Commandment Introduction, 1” based on 1 Corinthians 13 in the sermon series “Five Languages of Love.”
The church recommends face coverings and social distancing.
Parishioners may join the livestream worship on the church’s Facebook page: facebook.com/chinoumc/.
Chino Valley Chinese Church
Pastor Elijah Hwang will speak on “Emigrating to the Kingdom of Heaven” at the 3 p.m. service today (Sept. 17) at Chino Valley Chinese Church, 4136 Riverside Drive Chino, CA 91710.
The service will be streamed online.
Living Word Assembly
Pastor Victor Ruiz will continue his series “Relationships God’s Way” with the message “Positive Parenting” at the 8:30 and 10 a.m. Sunday services that will be livestreamed on Facebook.
Spanish service is at 1:30 p.m.
Information: livingwordchino.org
Send items about your house of worship to mnapoles@championnewspapers.com.
