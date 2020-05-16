CrossPoint Church
Pastor Don Porter will preach on “Real Questions and Real Faith” at 9:30 a.m. Sunday at crosspointchino.online.church.
Fellowship and prayer with the pastors will begin at 9 a.m.
The church is located at 6950 Edison Ave., Chino.
Information: crosspointchino.org.
Chino Valley Chinese/English
Dr. Mei Mei Cho will preach on “It’s Jesus” today (May 16) during the livestreaming service at 3:30 p.m. Information: (626) 217-5782, cvccsda.org.
First Chino United Reformed
Rev. Bradd Nymeyer will conduct online Sunday services at 10 a.m. and 6 p.m. at livestream.com/firstunit edreformedchurch.
The morning service will be entitled “Perseverance of the Saints,” based on John 10:22-30, and the evening service will be entitled “The Spirit of the Old Testament in the New,” based on Acts 2:1-21.
Gateway Karis Community
Pastor Paul Lehman-Schletewitz will preach on “God Our Refuge, Our Life and Our Joy” during the 10:45 a.m. Sunday service that will be livestreamed on You Tube via the church’s website at gatewaychurchchino.org.
Korean service will be streamed at 9:30 a.m.
Information: 628-6598 or email gatewaychurchchi no@hotmail.com.
Lifesong Community
Pastor Ed Ganigan will preach online at lifesongcc.com at 10:30 a.m. Sunday.
The Evangelical Free Church of America is at 13333 Ramona Ave., Chino.
Information: 590-0208 or visit lifesongcc.com.
Living Word Assembly
Living Word will hold a Facebook Live service at 10:30 a.m. Sunday as Pastor Victor M. Ruiz begins a new series on “Succeed at Being Yourself” with a message titled “Get Focused.”
Mid-week service will be held 7:15 p.m. Wednesday via Facebook Live and youth service will be on Instagram @unashamedy outhlwa at 7:25 p.m. Spanish service will be held 7:15 p.m. Wednesday on Facebook Live by entering Palabra Viva Chino.
The church is at 11887 Telephone Ave., Chino.
Information: 465-9500 or visit livingwordchino.org.
Calvary Chapel Chino Valley
Pastor David Rosales invites the community to visit calvaryccv.org/watch-live for Sunday morning services at 8:30 and 10:45 a.m. for a verse-by-verse teaching through 2 Corinthians. A replay of the services will take place at 2 p.m. The church, at 12205 Pipeline Ave., Chino, will also livestream Wednesday services on 7 p.m. with a verse-by-verse study in the Gospel of John. The 5 p.m. Sunday service will also be streamed online.
Services can also be viewed on the Calvary Chapel Chino Valley Facebook page.
Pastor Rosales and his wife Marie will be interviewed at 7 p.m. Fridays on the topic of marriage called “Moments with Pastor David and Marie.” The pastor will do a verse-by-verse teaching through the Song of Solomon at 7 p.m. Saturdays.
Koin Church
Pastor Sam Flores will begin a new collection of messages titled “Your Story” at the livestreamed 9 and 11 a.m. Sunday services at koin.online.church.com.
The Koin Kids messages can be found Sunday morning on the church’s YouTube by searching Koin Church or at koinchurch.org.
The church is at 13150 Mountain Ave., Chino.
Information: koinchurch.org or Instagram: @koin church. Podcast: Koin Church.
Chino Valley Community
Pastor Brian Benson will continue the sermon series “Resurrection: Stories of New Life” with the message “The Resurrection of Tabitha” during a livestream at 9 and 10:45 a.m. Sunday on the Chino Valley Community Church Facebook Page or on the website at cvcchurch.org. The church will host a blood drive 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Sunday, May 24. Visit lstream.org to schedule an appointment.
Religious events and service information should be submitted to mnapoles@championnewspapers.com no later than noon Wednesdays to be considered for publication.
