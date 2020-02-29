Divorce program begins Monday
St. Paul the Apostle Divorced and Separated Ministry is offering a 13-week program, Journey of Hope, for divorced and separated people beginning 7 p.m. Thursday, March 5 at the church in Maher Hall Middle, 14085 Peyton Drive.
A Mass of Hope was held last Thursday in the chapel to introduce the program.
Various topics will be covered in a peer-to-peer setting to help those on their journey to healing.
Information: Charles Goss 821-6275 or Diane Dale (949) 300-8931.
Peace symposium at mosque
A discussion on “Justice as the Pathway to Peace” will be held 11:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. Sunday, March 1 at the Bait ul Hameed Mosque, 11941 Ramona Ave., Chino.
The free event will be hosted by the L.A. East Chapter of Ahmadiyya Muslim Women’s Auxiliary.
Women of all faith traditions are invited to get to know one another, said Naeema Ahmad who is coordinating the event.
Lunch will be served.
To RSVP, email laeasttab lish@lajnausa.net.
Information: Naeema Ahmad, 438-1735.
Chino Church of Christ
Preacher Jim Lloyd invites the community to join him for the 10:45 a.m. worship to God. The sermon will focus on the conversion story of Saul, based on Acts 9, which he describes as a strong piece of evidence in support of the truth of Christianity. Invitees should bring their Bible, or they may receive one free from the church at 11940 Telephone Ave. Information: churchof christchino.org.
Calvary Chapel Chino Valley
Pastor David Rosales invites the community to Sunday morning services at 8:30 and 10:45 a.m. and Wednesdays at 7 p.m. Sunday evening service is 5 p.m. A men’s Bible Study and breakfast is held 6:30 a.m. in the banquet hall each Tuesday. Young adults ages 18 to 28 meet for Bible study at 7:30 p.m. Mondays.
The church is at 12205 Pipeline Ave., Chino. Information: 464-8255 or visit calvaryccv.org.
Chino Valley Community
Pastor Brian Benson will continue the series “Galatians: The Fight for the Gospel” at the 9 a.m. and 10:45 a.m. Sunday services with his message “The Blessings of the Gospel.” A men’s prayer breakfast will take place at 8 a.m. March 7.
Information: cvcchurch.org.
Living Word Assembly
Pastor Victor M. Ruiz will begin a series on “Overcoming Your Past” with a message titled “Negative Labels” at the 8:30 and 10:30 a.m. Sunday services. Spanish service will be held at 1:30 p.m. in the sanctuary.
The church is at 11887 Telephone Ave., Chino.
Information: 465-9500.
Koin Church
Pastor Sam Flores will speak at the 11 a.m. Sunday service on “Ready for the Future Part 2” at 13150 Mountain Ave., Chino. Connect Time for coffee and fellowship is at 10:30 a.m.
Information: koinchurch.org or Instagram: @koinchurch.
Chino Valley Chinese/English
Pastor Paul Cho’s sermon topic at the 3:30 p.m. service today (Feb. 29) will be “Why So Much Suffering.” Bible study for all ages will be held at 2:30 p.m. A fellowship potluck meal will be served at 5:30 p.m. Choir practice and special interest classes are offered at 6:30 pm. Information: (626) 217-5782, cvccsda.org
Gateway Karis Community
Pastor Paul Lehman-Schletewitz will preach on “The Cost of Discipleship” during the 10:45 a.m. Sunday service with Mandarin translation. The Korean service is at 9:30 a.m. and the Chinese service is at 10:45 a.m.
Information: 628-6598 or visit gatewaychurchchino.org.
Chino Seventh-day Adventist
Pastor Stirling Berry will share a message on “The Pillars of the Faith Part 2” at the 11:15 a.m. worship service today (Feb. 29). A fellowship lunch will follow. Sabbath school is at 2 p.m.
Information: 964-8970 or ChinoSDA.com.
Lifesong Community
Pastor Daryl Murata will start a new series on Jonah at the 10:30 a.m. Sunday service.
The Evangelical Free Church of America is at 13333 Ramona Ave., Chino.
Information: 590-0208 or visit lifesongcc.com.
Chino United Methodist
On the first Sunday in Lent, Rev. Matthew Seargeant will speak at the 10:30 a.m. Sunday service on “Is it Really That Simple?” based on Matthew 4:1-11, at 5201 Riverside Drive.
Information: 628-1107 or chinoumc.org.
Christ Lutheran
Pastor Roy Robbins will speak on “The Temptation of IF” at the 8 a.m. traditional and 10 a.m. contemporary Sunday services at 5500 Francis Ave., Chino. Coffee and refreshments will be served after both services. The church offers a Christ-centered preschool. Information: (714) 392-1366 or christchurchchino.org.
CrossPoint Church
Pastor Don Porter will begin a new series during the weeks leading up to Easter on “Jesus in the Old Testament” with the message “Jesus as the Second Adam” at the 9:30 a.m. service. The church is located at 6950 Edison Ave., Chino.
The church was able to sponsor 200 children in Ecuador during its “Matthew 25 Challenge” through World Vision.
Information: crosspointchino.org.
