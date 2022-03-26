Lenten talk at St. Paul’s March 30
The second of three talks during the season of Lent will be held from 6:30 to 8:30 p.m. Wednesday, March 30 by radio host and speaker Rick Howick at St. Paul the Apostle Catholic Church, 14085 Peyton Drive, Chino Hills.
Mr. Howick will present “We Return from the Desert Together” on the temptations of Christ during his 40 days in the wilderness, how individuals can confront their own temptations, and how to find Christ more completely in the Eucharist and in parish life.
The evening will begin with fellowship at 6:30 p.m., followed by the presentation at 7 p.m. with questions and answers at the conclusion.
The third speaker will be Deacon Tony Moralez at 6:30 p.m. on Wednesday, April 6.
Living Word Assembly
Pastor Victor M. Ruiz will continue the series “The Power of Giving” at the 8:30 and 10 a.m. Sunday services with the message “The Man Got Called a Fool” that will be in person and livestreamed on Facebook.
Nursery and youth is at the 10 a.m. service only.
Spanish service at 1:30 p.m. is in person and on Facebook.
Mid-week English service, Girls Ministries, Royal Rangers and Youth services are in person at 7:15 p.m.
Mid-week English service is also available on Facebook Live. Spanish Wednesday services will continue to be held online.
Visit livingwordchino.org for information.
Christ Lutheran Church of Chino
Pastor Roy Robbins will speak on “We Are the Prodigal” at the 8 a.m. traditional service and 10 a.m. contemporary service on Sunday at 5500 Francis Ave. in Chino. Visit YouTube and enter Christ Lutheran Church of Chino. Information: (714) 392-1366 or christ churchchino.org.
Chino Valley Community
Pastor Brian Benson will continue the sermon series on Judges: Disgrace and Deliverance, with the message “Disgraced State” at the 9 and 11 a.m. Sunday services at 14601 Peyton Drive in Chino Hills.
Visit cvcchurch.org for upcoming events.
Chino Valley Chinese/English
Pastor Andy Huong will speak on “You Are What You Eat” at the 3 p.m. service in person and online today (March 26) at 4136 Riverside Drive in Chino.
Chino Valley Calvary Chapel
Pastor David Rosales will preach on the Gospel of Mark at the 8:30 and 10:45 a.m. Sunday services with a replay online at 2 p.m.
The Book of Acts is taught at the 5 p.m. Sunday service.
Wednesday service at 7 p.m. goes through Ephesians and includes child care and kid’s ministry.
Men’s Bible study is held Tuesdays at 6:30 a.m. in the banquet hall followed by breakfast.
Chino United Methodist Church
The church is worshipping in person with face coverings and social distancing regardless of vaccination status.
Guest preacher Terry Moffitt will speak on “The Prodigal Son” based on Luke 15:11-32. For the link, visit the church’s Facebook page: facebook.com/chi noumc/.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.