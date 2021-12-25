Chino Valley Community
Pastor Jeff Carter will continue the sermon series “Advent: Looking Back, Looking Forward” with his message “Recovering Awe” at the 9 and 11 a.m. Sunday services at 14601 Peyton Drive in Chino Hills. For upcoming events, visit cvcchurch.org.
Chino Valley Calvary Chapel
Pastor David Rosales will preach on Mark at the 8:30 and 10:45 a.m. Sunday services with a replay online at 2 p.m. The Book of Acts is taught at the 5 p.m. Sunday service.
Titus is studied at 7 p.m. on Wednesdays.
A 6:30 a.m. Bible study is held at the banquet hall followed by breakfast on Tuesdays.
The church invites the community to the 7 p.m. Christmas Eve service and the 9 a.m. Christmas Day service.
Information: (909) 464-8255.
Chino United Methodist
There will be no in-person worship for Christmas Eve and on Sunday, Dec. 26. Both the Christmas Eve candlelight service at 5 p.m. and the Dec. 26 Sunday worship at 10:30 a.m. will be held via Zoom. For the link, visit the church’s Facebook page: facebook.com/chinoumc/
Information: (909) 628-1107.
CrossPoint Church
The church invites the community to a candlelight service at 5 p.m. on Christmas Eve and a Christmas morning service at 9:30 a.m. The church is at 6950 Edison Ave. in Chino. Visit crosspointchino.org.
Chino Valley Chinese/English
Pastor Andy Huong will speak on “The Wonderful Love of Jesus” at the 3 p.m. service and Christmas music program that will be held indoors today (Dec. 25) at 4136 Riverside Drive in Chino.
Living Word Assembly
Pastor Victor M. Ruiz will continue his series “The Gift” with the message “God’s Indescribable Gift” at the 8:30 and 10 a.m. Sunday services. Children’s service is available during both services. Nursery and youth at the 10 a.m. service. Spanish services are at 1:30 p.m.
Visit livingwordchino.org for more information.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.