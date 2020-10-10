Chino Valley Chinese/English
Dr. Ellisa Kido will preach on “Having the Mind of Jesus” at the 3:30 p.m. outdoor service today (Oct. 10) at 4136 Riverside Drive in Chino. The service will be livestreamed.
Chino Valley Community
Pastor Brian Benson will continue the series “Good News: the Gospel of Matthew” with his message “The Good Life” at the 9 and 11 a.m. services. The 11 a.m. service will be held outdoors beginning Sunday. The 9 a.m. service will be online only at cvcchurch.org, You Tube and Facebook.
The church is at 14601 Peyton Drive.
Calvary Chapel Chino Valley
Pastor David Rosales will teach on the book of Revelation at the 8:30 and 10:45 a.m. Sunday indoor services that will be replayed online at 2 p.m. The 5 p.m. Sunday service by Pastor Rosales on Romans will be livestreamed.
On Wednesday, the pastor will teach indoors on the book of Job at 7 p.m.
A men’s Bible study begins 6:30 a.m. Tuesdays in the chapel. Breakfast is served after the study.
Gateway Karis Community
Pastor Peter Song will preach on “Sufficient Grace” at the 10:45 a.m. worship service that will be livestreamed on YouTube via the church’s website at gatewaychurchchino.org. The Korean service will be livestreamed at 9:45 a.m.
Information: gateway churchchino@hotmail.com.
Living Word Assembly
Pastor Victor M. Ruiz will continue his series “Faith that Works” with a message titled “Royal Law.” Services will be in person and on Facebook Live at 8:30 and 10 a.m.
Visit livingwordchino.org for more information. Children’s church is available for ages 3 to 12 during both services.
Mid-week services, Girls Ministries, Royal Rangers, and youth services are in person at 7:15 p.m. Spanish services are online at 7:15 p.m. Mid-week English service will be streamed on Facebook Live at 7:15 p.m.
The church is at 11887 Telephone Ave. in Chino.
Chino United Methodist
Guest preacher the Rev. Melissa Roux MacKinnon, east district superintendent, will speak about “Liminality” based on Psalm 139:8-12 at the livestreamed service at 10:30 a.m. Sunday on the church’s Facebook page: Chino United Methodist Church Videos.
The service will be uploaded on YouTube and can be viewed by searching Chino United Methodist Church. Sermon recordings can be found at chinoumc.org and click on worship, then sermons.
Lifesong Community
Pastor Mark Shiraki will preach online at lifesongcc.com at 10:30 a.m. Sunday. The church is meeting weekly for outdoor in-person services at 9 a.m. Sundays. Participants must RSVP online at lifesongcc.com. Seating is limited.
The Evangelical Free Church of America is at 13333 Ramona Ave., Chino.
Information: 590-0208 or visit lifesongcc.com.
Religious events and service information should be submitted to mnapoles@championnewspapers.com no later than noon Wednesdays.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.