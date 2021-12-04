Guadalupe festivities
A weekend of honor to Our Lady of Guadalupe will be held at Our Lady of Guadalupe Church, 5048 D Street in Chino on Saturday, Dec. 11 with a 5 p.m. concert featuring three bands: Los Terricolas, La Sonora Dinamita and La Sonora Santanera at a cost of $45, followed by midnight mass. On Sunday, Dec. 11, a 5 a.m. mass with mariachis will be celebrated, followed by a free all-day celebration from 7 a.m. to 10 p.m. The band Los Cadetes de Linares will perform from 6 to 9 p.m.
Information: (909) 591-9402.
Chino Valley Calvary Chapel
Pastor David Rosales will preach on Mark at the 8:30 and 10:45 a.m. Sunday services with a replay online at 2 p.m. The Book of Acts is being taught by Pastor David Rosales at the 5 p.m. Sunday service.
A 6:30 a.m. Bible study is held at the banquet hall followed by breakfast on Tuesdays.
The church invites the community to the 7 p.m. Christmas Eve service on Dec. 24 and the 9 a.m. Christmas Day service.
Information: (909) 464-8255.
Christ Lutheran Church of Chino
Pastor Roy Robbins will speak on “Flesh Out” at the 8 a.m. traditional service and 10 a.m. contemporary service on Sunday at 5500 Francis Ave. in Chino. Information: (714) 392-1366 or christchurchchino.org.
Victory Baptist Church
Pastor Brian Pattison continues a series for the Christmas season and will speak on Jesus as the fulfillment of the covenant at the 8:30 and 10 a.m. services. Evening service will be at 6 p.m. with a series through Romans. Children’s classes and nurseries are provided for each service.
Stedfast Youth meets at 5 p.m. Wednesdays and Bible study starts at 6:30 p.m.
Rides are available for those who cannot drive to church.
Information: (909) 597-0409 or visit vbcchino.com.
Praise Chapel Chino Valley
Pastor Beto Menchaca will speak at the 10 a.m. Sunday service. The Wednesday recharge service is at 7 p.m. The church will hold a community toy distribution from noon to 2 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 18 at the church parking lot, 14562 Central Ave. in Chino. Information: (562) 843-6786.
Living Word Assembly
Pastor Victor M. Ruiz will begin a new series “The Gift” with the message “No One Understands” at Sunday services at 8:30 and 10:30 a.m. that will be in person and on Facebook Live.
Visit livingwordchino.org.
Chino United Methodist
Rev. Hee Jung Yu will speak on “Prepare the Way of the Lord” based on Malachi 3:1-4 and Luke 3:1-6 at the 10:30 a.m. Sunday worship service that can be viewed live on the church’s Facebook page.
Chino Valley Community
Pastor Brian Benson will continue the sermon series “Advent: Looking Back, Looking Forward” with his message “Peace” at the 9 and 11 a.m. Sunday services at 14601 Peyton Drive in Chino Hills. For upcoming events, visit cvcchurch.org.
Chino Valley Chinese/English
Pastor Paul Cho will speak on “Jonah Ran Ahead of God” at the 3 p.m. service that will be held indoors and online today (Dec. 4) at 4136 Riverside Drive in Chino.
