Journey of Hope for divorced Catholics
A 13-week program called “Journey of Hope” for divorced and separated Catholics will begin with a Mass at Maher Hall at 7 p.m. Tuesday, Sept. 7, followed by an introduction to the program and signups from 8 to 9 p.m.
The program will cover various topics in a peer-to-peer setting.
Information: Charles Goss at (909) 821-6275 or Diane Dale at (949) 300-8931.
The program is sponsored by the Divorced and Separated Ministry.
Praise Chapel Chino Valley
Pastor Joey Laura will speak on “I Got Sonshine on a Cloudy Day” at the 10 a.m. Sunday service. The Wednesday recharge service is at 7 p.m. A new sermon series called “Soul Care” by Pastor Ruben Gutierrez will begin Sunday, Sept. 12. The church is located at 14562 Central Ave. in Chino. Information: (562) 843-6786.
Living Word Assembly
Pastor Victor M. Ruiz will continue his series on the life of Joseph with a message titled “God is not Mocked” at the 8:30 and 10 a.m. Sunday services that will be streamed on Facebook Live.
Children’s church is available for children ages 3-12 during both services.
Nursery is at the 10 a.m. service.
Information: livingwordchino.org.
Chino Valley Chinese/English
Pastor Paul Cho will preach on “Jonah Ran with God” at the 3 p.m. service that will be held indoors and online today (Sept. 4) at 4136 Riverside Drive in Chino.
Chino Valley Calvary Chapel
Pastor David Rosales invites the community to the 8:30 and 10:45 a.m. Sunday services as he goes through the Gospel of Mark with a replay online at 2 p.m.
Wednesday service will include a verse-by-verse study on the Book of Daniel at 7 p.m.
The Book of Romans is being taught at the 5 p.m. Sunday service.
A men’s Bible study is held at 6:30 a.m. Tuesdays in the Banquet Hall followed by breakfast.
Information: (909) 464-8255.
Chino Valley Community
Pastor Brian Benson will continue the sermon series “Hope in Unprecedented Times” with his message “Steps Toward Authenticity” at the 9 and 11 a.m. Sunday services at 14601 Peyton Drive. For upcoming events, including the fall kickoff, visit cvcchurch.org.
Christ Lutheran Church of Chino
Pastor Roy Robbins will speak on “The Battle Between Fear and Love” at the 8 a.m. traditional service and 10 a.m. contemporary service on Sunday at 5500 Francis Ave. in Chino.
Services can also be found on the church’s YouTube channel at Christ Lutheran Church of Chino.
Information: (714) 392-1366 or christchurchchino.org.
Gateway Karis Community
Pastor Paul Lehman-Schletewitz will preach on “Drop the Jack Taco! God is Offering Real Food!” at the 10:45 a.m. English worship service with Mandarin translation available. Korean language worship meets at 9:30 a.m.
Services will be livestreamed on the church’s YouTube channel by searching Gateway Karis Church Chino.
Information: gatewaychurchchino.org.
Lifesong Community
Pastor Ed Ganigan will preach at 10:30 a.m. Sunday at 13333 Ramona Ave. in the sanctuary with streaming outdoors in the courtyard. A recorded service may be watched online at lifesongcc.com.
