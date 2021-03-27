Christ Lutheran
Pastor Roy Robbins will speak on “Hail Him, Then Nail Him” at the 8 a.m. traditional service and 10 a.m. contemporary service on Sunday at 5500 Francis Ave. in Chino, with COVID-19 safety measures in place.
Services can also be found on the church’s YouTube channel at Christ Lutheran Church of Chino. On Easter Sunday, an outdoor celebration will be held at 10 a.m. Information: (714) 392-1366 or christchurchchino.org.
Chino Valley Chinese/English
Pastor Onn Liang will preach on “Growth Through Trials and Temptations” at the 3 p.m. service that will be held indoors today (March 27) at 4136 Riverside Drive in Chino. The service will be livestreamed.
Calvary Chapel Chino Valley
Pastor David Rosales will teach at the 8:30 and 10:45 a.m. Sunday services on the Book of Revelation that will be replayed online at 2 p.m.
He will teach on the Book of Romans at the 5 p.m. service that is streamed online.
Gateway Karis Community
Pastor Peter Song will preach on “The Prayer of Gethsemane” during the 10:45 a.m. English service with Mandarin translation available.
Korean language worship begins at 9:30 a.m. There is limited seating. Services will be livestreamed on YouTube via the church’s website at gatewaychurchchino.org.
Lifesong Community
Daniel Estrella will preach at 10:30 a.m. Sunday at 13333 Ramona Ave. outdoors in the courtyard. The service will be livestreamed. Visit life songcc.com.
Chino United Methodist
Rev. Matthew Seargeant will speak on “Emmanuel in Lent” based on Mark 11:1-11 at the 10:30 a.m. Sunday worship service that will be livestreamed on the church’s Facebook page: Chino United Methodist Church Videos. The service will be uploaded on YouTube.
Koin Church
Sunday service will be held at 11 a.m. at 13721 Roswell Ave., Suite E, in Chino. Koin Kids and “Connect and Coffee” will take place at 10:30 a.m. Pastor Sam Flores will give the message. Sunday sessions can be seen on YouTube and Instagram @koin church. Baptisms will take place on Easter Sunday.
Those who are interested in being baptized may email info@koinchurch.org.Information: sflores@koinchurch.org.
Living Word Assembly
Pastor Victor M. Ruiz will begin his series “The Hope of Easter” with a message titled “The Death of Jesus” at Sunday services in person and on Facebook Live at 8:30 and 10 a.m. The church is at 11887 Telephone Ave. Visit living wordchino.org.
Victory Baptist Church
Pastor Brian Pattison will speak on the Book of Mark at the 8:30 and 10 a.m. Palm Sunday services at 14132 San Antonio Ave. Evening service will be held at 6 p.m. with a series on Romans. Kidz Klub for fourth to sixth grades meets during the service. Stedfast Youth meets at 5 p.m. Wednesdays and Bible Study is at 6:30 p.m. Rides are available for those who cannot drive to church.
Information: (909) 597-0409 or visit vbcchino.com.
Chino Valley Community Church
Pastor Brian Benson will continue his teaching from the Good News series on Palm Sunday at the 9 a.m. indoor service and the 11 a.m. outdoor service at 14601 Peyton Drive. Information: cvcchurch.org.
