Koin Church
Pastor Sam Flores will preach on “Small Stories, Big God, Part 5” at the livestreamed 9 and 11 a.m. Sunday services at koin.on line.church. The Koin Kids messages can be found Sunday morning on the church’s YouTube by searching Koin Church or at koinchurch.org.
The church is at 13150 Mountain Ave., Chino. Information: koinchurch.org or Instagram: @koinchurch. Podcast: Koin Church.
Chino United Methodist
Rev. Matthew Seargeant will speak on “Willing to Assist Jesus” at the livestreamed service at 10:30 a.m. Sunday on the church’s Facebook page: Chino United Methodist Church Videos. The service will then be uploaded on You Tube by entering Chino United Methodist Church. Sermon recordings can be found at chinoumc.org and click on worship, then sermons.
Chino Valley Community
Pastor Brian Benson will begin a new sermon series “Choosing Wisdom: Clear Direction from Proverbs” with his message “The Choice” at the 9 and 10:45 a.m. Sunday services at 14601 Peyton Drive. To reserve a seat, visit cvcchurch.org. Livestreaming will continue on the Chino Valley Community Church Facebook Page and on the website.
Christ Lutheran Church
Pastor Roy Robbins will speak on “The Kingdom of God is Near!” at the 8 a.m. traditional and 10 a.m. contemporary services with COVID-19 safety measures in place. The church is at 5500 Francis Ave., Chino. All services can be viewed on YouTube by searching Christ Lutheran Church of Chino.
Information: (714) 392-1366.
Chino Valley Chinese/English
Pastor Stirling Berry will preach on “Seeing with New Eyes” at the 3:30 p.m. service today (June 13) at 4136 Riverside Dr. in Chino. The service will be livestreamed.
Information: (626) 217-5782, cvccsda.org.
Living Word Assembly
Living Word will celebrate its reopening with worship, communion and a special “Welcome Back” message by pastor Victor M. Ruiz at the 8:30 and 10 a.m. Sunday services at 11887 Telephone Ave. in Chino. Facebook Live services will be held at the same time.
Mid-week service will be held 7:15 p.m. Wednesday via Facebook Live, and the youth service will be on Instagram @unashamedy outhlwa at 7:25 p.m. Spanish service will be held 7:15 p.m. Wednesday on Facebook Live by entering Palabra Viva Chino. Information: 465-9500 or visit livingwordchino.org.
Gateway Karis Community
Pastor Peter Song will preach on “Choose to be a Servant” inside the church during the 10:45 a.m. Sunday service with Mandarin translation that will also be livestreamed on YouTube via the church’s website at gate waychurchchino.org.
Korean service streams at 9:30 a.m. The 10:45 a.m. Mandarin service will be held inside the church’s fireside room. Information: 628-6598 or email gatewaychurchchi no@hotmail.com.
Lifesong Community
Pastor Daryl Murata will preach online at lifesongcc.com at 10:30 a.m. Sunday.
The Evangelical Free Church of America is at 13333 Ramona Ave., Chino.
Information: 590-0208 or visit lifesongcc.com.
Calvary Chapel Chino Valley
Pastor David Rosales invites the community to in-person Sunday services at 8:30 and 10:45 a.m. on 2nd Corinthians at 12205 Pipeline Ave. in Chino. A replay of the services will take place online at 2 p.m.
The 5 p.m. service will be streamed online. An in-person service will be held at 7 p.m. Wednesday on the Book of John.
Pastor Rosales and his wife Marie will be interviewed at 7 p.m. Fridays on the topic of marriage called “Moments with Pastor David and Marie” that will be streamed online. The pastor will do an online teaching on the Song of Solomon at 7 p.m. Saturdays.
A men’s Bible study begins at 6:30 a.m. Tuesdays in the chapel. Breakfast is served after the study.
