Superbowl breakfast for men
The men’s ministry of Calvary Chapel Chino Valley invites all men in the community to a Super Bowl breakfast at 8:30 a.m. Saturday, Feb. 6 (the day before the Super Bowl).
The event will include breakfast burritos, worship, and a teaching from the Bible.
Cost is $12. Those who want to attend the teaching only will pay $5 with coffee and donuts.
To register, visit calvaryccv.org.
Chino Valley Chinese/English
Pastor Stirling Berry will preach on “2021: The Mind of Jesus” at the 3 p.m. outdoor service today (Jan. 30) at 4136 Riverside Drive in Chino. The service will be livestreamed.
Chino Valley Community
Pastor Brian Benson will continue his teaching in the series “Good News: The Gospel of Matthew” at the 9 and 11 a.m. Sunday services.
The 11 a.m. service will be outdoors at 14601 Peyton Drive. The 9 a.m. service will be online at cvcchurch.org, YouTube and Facebook.
Adult Bible study meets at 7 p.m. Wednesday on the church campus.
Upcoming events can be found on cvcchurch.org.
Gateway Karis Community
Pastor Bill Donner will preach on “Good News—There’s a New Kingdom” during the 10:45 a.m. English service, with Mandarin translation available, that will be livestreamed on YouTube via the church’s website at gateway churchchino.org. The 9:30 a.m. Korean service will be livestreamed on YouTube.
Information: gatewaychurchchino@hotmail.com.
Chino United Methodist
Rev. Matthew Seargeant will speak on “It’s Urgent” based on Mark 1:21-28 at the 10:30 a.m. Sunday worship service that will be livestreamed on the church’s Facebook page: Chino United Methodist Church Videos.
The service will be uploaded on YouTube and can be viewed by searching Chino United Methodist Church.
Sermon recordings can be found at chinoumc.org by choosing the “worship” tab and selecting “sermons.”
Calvary Chapel Chino Valley
Pastor David Rosales will teach at the 8:30 and 10:45 a.m. Sunday indoor services on the Book of Revelation that will be replayed online at 2 p.m.
He will teach on the Book of Romans at the 5 p.m. service that is streamed online. On Wednesday, he will lead a study through the Book of Job at 7 p.m.
Young Adults Bible Study for ages 18 to late 20s meets in the banquet hall at 7:30 p.m. Mondays that includes worship and fellowship.
Men’s Bible study is 6:30 a.m. Tuesdays in the chapel followed by breakfast.
Lifesong Community
Pastor Mark Shiraki will preach at 10:30 a.m. Sunday at 13333 Ramona Ave. in Chino. The service will be livestreamed. Visit lifesongcc.com.
Living Word Assembly
Pastor Victor M. Ruiz will begin a new series “Give to Live: It’s all God’s Anyway” with a message “The Stewardship Story” at Sunday services in person and on Facebook Live at 8:30 and 10 a.m.
Children’s church is available for ages 3 to 12.
Mid-week services, Girls Ministries, Royal Rangers, and youth services are in person at 7:15 p.m.
The mid-week English service is in person and streamed on Facebook Live, also at 7:15 p.m. Spanish Wednesday services are online at 7:15 p.m. The church is at 11887 Telephone Ave. in Chino. Visit livingwordchino.org.
Inland Hills Church
A 40-day read-along through the New Testament called “New Year, New Testament” began Jan. 10 and will continue to March 7.
The church will provide a daily reading plan and a copy of the New Testament to anyone taking the challenge.
Sign up for the program at inlandhills.com.
