Victory Baptist Church
Pastor Brian Pattison invites the community to an outdoor sunrise service at 6:30 a.m. on Easter Sunday, April 17 with snacks and refreshments. Two additional services will take place at 8:30 and 10 a.m. The adult, kids choir and special groups will perform “Living Hope” followed by a message from Pastor Brian. Following each service there will be an Easter Egg hunt and an opportunity to take a family photo. Rides are available for those who cannot drive to church. Call (909) 597-0409.
Gateway Karis Community
Pastor Paul Lehman-Schletewitz will preach on “What We Have Seen” at the 10:45 a.m. English language worship service on Easter Sunday with Mandarin translation available. There is no Korean language worship service this week. The Easter service will be a joint service.
Christ Lutheran Church of Chino
Pastor Roy Robbins will speak on “Indeed!” at the 8 a.m. traditional service and 10 a.m. contemporary service on Easter Sunday at 5500 Francis Ave. in Chino. Information: (714) 392-1366 or christchurchchi no.org.
Chino Valley Community
Pastor Brian Benson will deliver a traditional Easter message on Sunday. There will be three services: a 7 a.m. sunrise service and a 9 a.m. and 11 a.m. service at 14601 Peyton Drive in Chino Hills. Visit cvcchurch.org for upcoming events.
Living Word Assembly
Pastor Victor M. Ruiz will continue his series “Why Does Easter Matter?” with the message “Why Bad Things Happen to Good People?” at the 8:30 and 10 a.m. Easter Sunday services that will be in person and livestreamed on Facebook.
Chino Valley Chinese/English
Pastor Paul Cho will speak on “Jesus Christ Is Risen” with an Easter music program at the 3 p.m. service in person and online today (April 16) at 4136 Riverside Drive in Chino.
Calvary Chapel Chino Valley
The church at 12205 Pipeline Ave. in Chino will hold an Easter Sunday celebration at 8:30 and 11 a.m., with a Spanish-language service in the chapel at 11 a.m.
Children’s ministry from infants to sixth grade will be available for all services. Outdoor seating and a face mask section is available.
Koin Church
Pastor Sam Flores will speak at the 9 and 11 a.m. Easter Sunday services at 13721 Roswell Ave. in Chino. Koin Kids and Connect and Coffee will take place at 8:30 a.m. and 10:30 a.m.
Chino United Methodist Church
The church is worshipping in person with face coverings and social distancing regardless of vaccination status. Parishioners may join the livestream worship on the church’s Facebook page: facebook.com/chinoumc/.
Rev. Hee Jung Yu will speak on “I Have Seen the Lord” based on Luke 24: 1-12.
