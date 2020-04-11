Chino Valley Chinese/English
Pastor Paul Cho will preach on “The Way of Suffering” today (April 11) during the live streaming service at 3:30 p.m.
Information: (626) 217-5782, cvccsda.org.
Gateway Karis Community
Easter Sunday services will be held inside the church at 5885 Schaefer Ave. in Chino and live streamed on YouTube via a link on the church’s website at gatewaychurchchi no.org.
Pastor Peter Song will preach on “He is Risen” at the 9:30 a.m. Korean service and the 10:45 a.m. English service.
Social distancing will be maintained and congregants will wear face masks.
Information: 628-6598 or visit gatewaychurchchino.org.
Chino United Methodist
Congregants may view Rev. Matthew Seargeant’s sermon on “God Came Back,” based on Jeremiah 31:1-6 and Matthew 28:1-10, during a Facebook live stream at 10:30 a.m. Easter Sunday.
Visit Facebook and search “Chino United Methodist Church videos.”
After the live stream, the service will be uploaded to YouTube –search for Chino United Methodist Church.
Sermon recordings can be found at chinoumc.org.
Information: 628-1107.
Koin Church
Pastor Sam Flores will speak at the live streamed 11 a.m. Easter Sunday service via koin.online.church.com. The church is at 13150 Mountain Ave., Chino.
Information: koinchurch.org or Instagram:@koin church.
Chino Valley Community
Pastor Brian Benson will begin a new sermon series called “Resurrection: Stories of New Life” with the message “Resurrection of Jesus” during a live stream at 9 and 10:45 a.m. Easter Sunday on the Chino Valley Community Church Facebook Page or on the website at cvcchurch.org.
Living Word Assembly
Living Word will hold a Facebook Live service at 10:30 a.m. Easter Sunday with a message from Pastor Victor M. Ruiz titled “The Aha Moment!”
Visit Facebook and enter Living Word Chino.
Mid-week and youth services will be held at 7:15 p.m. Wednesday on Instagram @unashamedy outhlwa.
Spanish services will also be held 7:15 p.m. Wednesday on Facebook Live by entering Palabra Viva Chino. The church is at 11887 Telephone Ave., Chino.
Information: 465-9500 or visit livingwordchino.org.
Chino Seventh-day Adventist
Pastor Stirling Berry will share a message on “The Thief Comes to Steal, Kill and Destroy,” at the 11:15 a.m. and 4 p.m. worship services and the 2 p.m. Sabbath School today (April 11) via conference call. To join, call 1-888-670-7177.
The church is located at 4136 Riverside Drive.
Information: 964-8970 or ChinoSDA.com where sermon videos can be viewed.
Victory Baptist Church
Victory Baptist Church in Chino, 14132 San Antonio Ave. at Edison Avenue, will hold a drive-in service at 9:30 and 11 a.m. Easter Sunday in its parking lot, said Pastor Brian Pattison.
Participants will stay in their vehicles and tune in to 97.7 FM.
Sealed bags of candy will be given to the children.
Information: 597-0409 or visit vbcchino.com.
