Gateway Karis Community
Pastor Peter Song will preach on “The Passover and the Messiah” during the 10:45 a.m. English worship service with Mandarin translation available. Korean language worship meets at 9:30 a.m.
Services will be livestreamed on YouTube via the church’s website at gatewaychurchchino.org.
Chino Valley Chinese/English
Pastor Andy Huong will preach on “The Refiner’s Fire” at the 3 p.m. service that will be held indoors today (April 24) at 4136 Riverside Drive in Chino. The service will be livestreamed.
Calvary Chapel Chino Valley
Pastor David Rosales will teach at the 8:30 and 10:45 a.m. Sunday services on the Book of Revelation.
The services will be replayed online at 2 p.m.
Wednesday service at 7 p.m. will go through the Book of Job.
The Sunday 5 p.m. service streamed online goes through the Book of Romans.
Young Adult Bible study takes place 7:30 p.m. Mondays with worship, study and fellowship.
Men’s Bible study is at 6:30 a.m. in the banquet hall followed by breakfast.
For online studies, visit calvaryccv.org or call (909) 464-8255.
Living Word Assembly
Pastor Victor M. Ruiz will continue his series “Building Your Life” with the message “Where did we Come From?” at Sunday services in person and on Facebook Live at 8:30 and 10 a.m.
Children’s church for 3 to 12 years old will be available during both services.
Mid-week English service, Girls Ministries, Royal Rangers and Youth services are in person at 7:15 p.m.
Mid-week English service is also available on Facebook Live.
Spanish Wednesday services will continue to be held online.
The church is at 11887 Telephone Ave.
Visit living wordchino.org.
Lifesong Community
Pastor Mark Shiraki will preach at 10:30 a.m. Sunday at 13333 Ramona Ave. outdoors in the courtyard. The service may be watched online at life songcc.com.
Chino United Methodist
Rev. Matthew Seargeant will speak on “It’s a Matter of Choice” based on John 10:11-18 at the 10:30 a.m. Sunday service that will be livestreamed on the church’s Facebook page: Chino United Methodist Church Videos and will be uploaded to YouTube, search Chino United Methodist Church.
Sermon recordings can be found at chinoumc.org.
Koin Church
Pastor Sam Flores will speak at the 11 a.m. Sunday service on “Til it Overflows” at 13721 Roswell Ave. in Chino. Koin Kids and Connect and Coffee will take place at 10:30 a.m. Sunday sessions can be seen on YouTube and Instagram @koinchurch.
Information: info@koinchurch.org.
Do you have a new pastor? Would you like to publish your church information in the Champion? Email your news to mnapoles@championnewspapers.com.
