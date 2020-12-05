Inland Hills Church
Inland Hills Church in Chino will hold “Christmas at the Movies” at 10:30 a.m. Sundays, Dec. 6, 13 and 20 on the lawn at 14670 Ramona Ave. Each week, a holiday favorite will be shown with family-friendly messages featuring a Bible-centered “spin” with special surprises in store.
Visit inlandhills.com/Christmas for details.
Chino United Methodist
Rev. Matthew Seargeant will speak on “This is Good News?” based on Mark 1:1-8 at the livestreamed service at 10:30 a.m. Sunday on the church’s Facebook page: Chino United Methodist Church Videos.
The service will be uploaded on YouTube and can be viewed by searching Chino United Methodist Church.
Gateway Karis Community
Pastor Paul Lehman-Schletewitz will preach on “Idle Worship” at the 10:45 a.m. English service, with Mandarin translation available, that will be livestreamed on You Tube via the church’s website at gatewaychurchchino.org. The 9:45 a.m. Korean service will be livestreamed on YouTube. Information: gateway churchchino@hot mail.com.
Lifesong Community
Daniel Estrella will preach outdoors at 10:30 a.m. Sunday at 13333 Ramona Ave. in Chino that will be livestreamed. Participants must RSVP at lifesongcc.com.
Koin Church
Members are gathering in house churches at 10 a.m. Sundays. For location, email sflores@koinchurch.org.
Pastor Sam Flores will share a message from the “New Beginnings” series.
Chino Valley Chinese/English
Pastor Paul Cho will preach on “All Things are Possible with God” at the 3:30 p.m. outdoor service today (Dec. 5) at 4136 Riverside Drive in Chino. The service will be livestreamed.
Chino Valley Community
The church will celebrate the second week of Advent with the theme “Proclaiming Peace” at the 9 and 11 a.m. services.
The 11 a.m. service will be outdoors at 14601 Peyton Drive. The 9 a.m. service will be online only at cvcchurch.org, YouTube and Facebook.
Information: cvcchurch.org.
Living Word Assembly
Pastor Victor M. Ruiz will begin a new series “What Child is This?” with a message “The Wise Men.”
Services will be in person and on Facebook Live at 8:30 and 10 a.m. Sunday.
Mid-week services, Girls Ministries, Royal Rangers, and youth services are in person at 7:15 p.m. The mid-week English service is streamed on Facebook Live, also at 7:15 p.m.
Spanish Wednesday services are online at 7:15 p.m.
The church is at 11887 Telephone Ave. in Chino.
Calvary Chapel Chino Valley
Pastor David Rosales will teach at the 8:30 and 10:45 a.m. Sunday indoor services on the Book of Revelation that will be replayed online at 2 p.m.
He will teach on the Book of Romans at the 5 p.m. service that is streamed online.
The pastor will teach on the Book of Job at 7 p.m. Wednesday indoors.
