9-foot menorah to be lit at Shoppes
The Chabad Jewish Center will hold a Hanukkah celebration at 6:30 p.m. Tuesday, Nov. 30 at The Shoppes at Chino Hills.
Entertainment will include fire dancer Ivan De Leon, DJ Bunny, and the Maccabees and Dancing Rabbis.
A 9-foot menorah will be lit. The event will also include Hanukkah giveaways, latkes, donuts, and chocolate gelt.
Information: Mendy Harlig, (909) 890-8677.
Advent ‘Night of Reflection’ Dec. 1
Fr. Sebastian Walshe will give a talk about the role of St. Joseph in God’s plan of salvation at 6:30 p.m. Wednesday, Dec. 1 at St. Paul the Apostle Catholic Church, 14085 Peyton Drive in Chino Hills.
The talk will begin with fellowship at 6:30 p.m., praise at 7 p.m., and the talk at 7:15 p.m.
Christmas coffee and carolers Dec. 4
Calvary Chapel Chino Valley’s Charis Women’s Ministry will host a Christmas Coffee from 9 to 11:30 a.m. Saturday, Dec. 4 at 12205 N. Pipeline Ave. in Chino.
The morning will begin with Christmas music and carolers as participants enjoy coffee and fellowship and the world famous Cinnabon.
After fellowship, guest speaker Sandy MacIntosh will provide an inspiring talk with Christmas music worship led by Kayla Weisman.
Tickets are $12 and can be purchased online at calvaryccv.org.
Information: (909) 464-8255.
Chino United Methodist
Rev. Hee Jung Yu will speak on “Christ Will Come Again” based on Jeremiah 33:14-16 and Luke 21:25-36 at the 10:30 a.m. Sunday worship service. Face coverings and social distancing are required.
Chino Valley Community
Pastor Brian Benson will begin the sermon series “Advent: Looking Back, Looking Forward” with his message “Hope” at the 9 and 11 a.m. Sunday services at 14601 Peyton Drive. For upcoming events, visit cvcchurch.org.
Living Word Assembly
Pastor Victor M. Ruiz continues his series “Come to Worship” with a message titled “Bow Down and Worship.” Sunday services will be in person and on Facebook Live at 8:30 and 10 a.m. Children’s church is available for ages 3 to 12 during both services. Nursery and youth are available at the 10 a.m. service only. Visit livingwordchino.org.
Victory Baptist Church
Pastor Brian Pattison will start a new series for the Christmas season at the 8:30 and 10 a.m. Sunday services. Evening service will begin at 6 p.m. this week, continuing in the Book of Romans.
Stedfast Youth meets at 5 p.m. Wednesdays and Bible study starts at 6:30 p.m. Rides are available for those who cannot drive to church.
Information: (909) 597-0409. Livestream is available for all services at vbcchino.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.