Women’s western-style brunch
The Chino Valley Christian Women’s Connection welcomes all women in the community to “The Yellow Rose of Texas” luncheon from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Wednesday, Oct. 27 at a new location, the McCoy Barn, 14280 Peyton Drive in Chino Hills. Check-in and shopping will take place at 10:30 a.m.
A western-style buffet will be available. Women are encouraged to wear western-style clothing and bring their favorite mug to use.
Line dancing will be led by Bonnie Reed, a professional line dancer.
Darlene Incando will be the inspirational speaker with the topic “Whose Kid Are You?”
The event will include vendors and raffle drawings benefitting Stonecroft, a non-profit, non-denominational organization.
Cost is $25 with payment at the door in cash or check. RSVP by Friday, Oct. 22.
Information: Paula Milberger, (909) 636-8144.
Gateway Karis Community
Pastor Paul Lehman-Schletewitz will preach on “Life That Death Cannot Take Away” at the 10:45 a.m. English language worship service on Sunday with Mandarin translation available. Korean language worship meets at 9:30 a.m.
Services will be livestreamed on the church’s YouTube channel by searching Gateway Karis Church Chino. Information: gatewaychurchchino.org.
Christ Lutheran Church of Chino
Pastor Roy Robbins will speak on “Guidelines for Setting Boundaries” at the 8 a.m. traditional service and 10 a.m. contemporary service on Sunday at 5500 Francis Ave. in Chino. Services can also be found on the church’s YouTube channel at Christ Lutheran Church of Chino.
Information: (714) 392-1366 or christchurchchino.org.
Living Word Assembly
Pastor Victor M. Ruiz will continue his series on the life of Joseph with a message titled “Dream Again” at the 8:30 and 10 a.m. Sunday services that will in person and streamed on Facebook Live. Spanish-speaking services will be in person and on Facebook Live at 1:30 p.m.
Information: livingwordchino.org.
Koin Church
Pastor Sam Flores will share a message at the 11 a.m. Sunday service at 13721 Roswell Ave. in Chino. Koin Kids and Connect and Coffee will take place at 10:30 a.m. Sunday sessions can be seen on YouTube and Instagram @koinchurch
Information: info@koinchurch.org.
Chino Valley Calvary Chapel
Pastor David Rosales will preach on Mark at the 8:30 and 10:45 a.m. Sunday services with a replay online at 2 p.m. The Book of Acts is being taught by Pastor David Rosales at the 5 p.m. Sunday service.
The church will host a “Lightfest” 5 to 9 p.m. with candy, food, games, jumpers, music, trunk-or-treat and other activities. Participants should wear costumes that are not scary or revealing.
Information: (909) 464-8255.
Chino United Methodist
Terry Moffitt will preach on “Serving” based on Mark 10:35-45 at the 10:30 a.m. Sunday service that will be livestreamed on the church’s Facebook page: Chino United Methodist Church Videos and will be uploaded to YouTube, search Chino United Methodist Church. To register for in-person worship, call the office at (909) 628-1107 Monday through Thursday. Sermon recordings can be found at chinoumc.org.
Chino Valley Chinese/English
Pastor John Cress will preach on “Redefine Your Faith” at the 3 p.m. service that will be held indoors and online today (Oct. 16) at 4136 Riverside Drive in Chino.
Chino Valley Community
Pastor Brian Benson will continue the sermon series “Hope in Unprecedented Times” with his message on 1 Thessalonians 5:12-28 at the 9 and 11 a.m. Sunday services at 14601 Peyton Drive. For upcoming events, such as Trunk or Treat, visit cvcchurch.org.
Lifesong Community
Pastor Mark Shiraki will preach at 10:30 a.m. Sunday at 13333 Ramona Ave. in the sanctuary with streaming outdoors in the courtyard. A recorded service may be watched online at lifesongcc.com.
