Chino Valley Chinese/English
Elder Daniel Zhang will speak on “Turn Sorrow Into Joy” at the 3 p.m. service in person and online today (Feb. 19) at 4136 Riverside Drive in Chino.
Chino Valley Calvary Chapel
Pastor David Rosales will preach on the Gospel of Mark at the 8:30 and 10:45 a.m. Sunday services with a replay online at 2 p.m. The Book of Acts is taught at the 5 p.m. Sunday service.
Chino United Methodist
The church will worship virtually until March 6. Rev. Hee Jung Yu will speak at the 10:30 a.m. Sunday service on “The Radical Life of Grace” based on Luke 6:27-38.
For the link, visit the church’s Facebook page: facebook.com/chinoumc/
Koin Church
Pastor Sam Flores will speak on Ephesians at the 11 a.m. Sunday service at 13721 Roswell Ave. in Chino. Koin Kids and Connect and Coffee will take place at 10:30 a.m. Sunday sessions can be seen on YouTube and Instagram @koinchurch.
Christ Lutheran Church of Chino
Pastor Roy Robbins will speak on “The Love Principle” at the 8 a.m. traditional service and 10 a.m. contemporary service on Sunday at 5500 Francis Ave. in Chino. Information: (714) 392-1366 or christchurchchino.org.
Chino Valley Community
Pastor Brian Benson will continue the sermon series on Judges: Disgrace and Deliverance, with the message “The Days of Jephthah” at the 9 and 11 a.m. Sunday services at 14601 Peyton Drive in Chino Hills. For upcoming events, visit cvcchurch.org.
Living Word.Assembly
Pastor Victor M. Ruiz will continue his series on “The Power of Giving” with the message “Financial Balance” at the 8:30 and 10 a.m. Sunday services that will be livestreamed on Facebook.
Spanish service at 1:30 p.m. is in person and on Facebook.
Visit livingwordchino.org for more information.
