Church to give away food
The Chino Valley Chinese-English Church will distribute produce boxes to the community from 10 a.m. to noon on Friday, Dec. 3 at the church at 4136 Riverside Drive in Chino. All are welcome regardless of income. Two hundred boxes of fresh fruit and vegetables will be given away on a first come, first served basis.
Information: Pastor Paul Cho, (626) 217-5782.
Chino Valley Chinese/English
The San Gabriel Academy Chorale and Orchestra will be at the 3 p.m. service that will be held indoors and online today (Nov. 13) at 4136 Riverside Drive in Chino.
Koin Church
Pastor Sam Flores will speak on “Putting God First” at the 11 a.m. Sunday service at 13721 Roswell Ave. in Chino. Koin Kids and Connect and Coffee will take place at 10:30 a.m. Sunday sessions can be seen on YouTube and Instagram@koinchurch. Information: info@koinchurch.org.
Gateway Karis Community
Pastor Peter Song will preach on Judges 6:25-40 at the 10:45 a.m. English language worship service on Sunday with Mandarin translation available. Korean language worship meets at 9:30 a.m.
Services will be livestreamed on the church’s YouTube channel by searching Gateway Karis Church Chino. Information: gatewaychurchchino.org.
Living Word Assembly
Pastor Victor M. Ruiz will continue his series Come to Worship with a message titled “Lifting Holy Hands to the Lord” at the 8:30 and 10 a.m. Sunday services that will in person and streamed on Facebook Live. Spanish-speaking services will be in person and on Facebook Live at 1:30 p.m. Information: livingwordchino.org.
Chino Valley Calvary Chapel
Pastor David Rosales will preach on Mark at the 8:30 and 10:45 a.m. Sunday services with a replay online at 2 p.m. The Book of Acts is being taught by Pastor David Rosales at the 5 p.m. Sunday service.
A 6:30 a.m. Bible study is held at the banquet hall followed by breakfast on Tuesdays. Information: (909) 464-8255.
Chino United Methodist
Rev. Hee Jung Yu will preach on “Jesus Wept” based on John 11:32-44 at the 10:30 a.m. Sunday service that will be livestreamed on the church’s Facebook page: Chino United Methodist Church Videos and will be uploaded to YouTube, search Chino United Methodist Church. To register for in-person worship, call the office at (909) 628-1107 Monday through Thursday. Sermon recordings can be found at chinoumc.org.
Chino Valley Community
Pastor Brian Benson will continue the sermon series “Hope in Unprecedented Times” with his message on 2 Thessalonians 3:1-5 at the 9 and 11 a.m. Sunday services at 14601 Peyton Drive. For upcoming events, visit cvcchurch.org.
Alzheimer’s support group
A support group for caregivers of someone with Alzheimer’s Disease may attend a “coffee and conversation” support group from 10 to 11:30 a.m. the second and fourth Thursdays of the month, or from 6 to 7:30 p.m. the first and third Tuesdays at Chino Valley Community Church, 14601 Peyton Drive in Chino Hills.
Information: (909) 270-0866.
