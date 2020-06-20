Victory Baptist Church
A service for seniors ages 65 and older will be held at 8:30 a.m. and another service will be held at 10 a.m. Sunday inside the church at 14132 San Antonio Ave. Pastor Brian Pattison said a gift will be given to every dad in celebration of Father’s Day with a message on the importance of fathers. Church members are asked to call 597-0409 to reserve a spot.
Masks are highly recommended, and temperatures will be taken before entry.
Koin Church
Pastor Sam Flores will preach on “Small Stories, Big God, Part 6” at the livestreamed 9 and 11 a.m. Sunday services at koin.online.church. The Koin Kids messages can be found Sunday morning on the church’s YouTube by searching Koin Church. The church is at 13150 Mountain Ave., Chino. Information: koinchurch.org or Instagram: @koin church.
Chino Valley Community
Pastor Brian Benson will continue the sermon series “Choosing Wisdom: Clear Direction from Proverbs” with his message “The Path of Salvation” at the 9 and 10:45 a.m. Sunday services at 14601 Peyton Drive. To reserve a seat, visit cvc church.org. Livestreaming will continue on the Chino Valley Community Church Facebook Page and on the website.
Living Word Assembly
Pastor Victor M. Ruiz will share a message on Father’s Day titled “Dad, it Starts with You” at the 8:30 and 10 a.m. Sunday services at 11887 Telephone Ave. in Chino. Facebook Live services will be held at the same time.
Mid-week service will be held 7:15 p.m. Wednesday via Facebook Live, and the youth service will be on Instagram @unashamedy outhlwa at 7:25 p.m. Spanish service will be held 7:15 p.m. Wednesday on Facebook Live by entering Palabra Viva Chino. Information: 465-9500 or visit livingwordchino.org.
Gateway Karis Community
Pastor Paul Lehman-Schletewitz will preach on “All You Need is Jesus’ Love” inside the chapel during the 10:45 a.m. Sunday service with Mandarin translation that will be livestreamed on YouTube via the church’s website at gatewaychurchchino.org.
Korean service streams from the chapel at 9:45 a.m. The 10:45 a.m. Mandarin service will be held inside the fireside room. Information: 628-6598 or email gate waychurchchi no@hotmail.com.
Chino Valley Chinese/English
Pastor Andy Huong will preach on “Watch and Learn” at the 3:30 p.m. in-person service today (June 20) at 4136 Riverside Dr. in Chino. The service will be livestreamed. Information: (626) 217-5782, cvccsda.org.
Lifesong Community
Pastor Mark Shiraki will preach online at lifesongcc.com at 10:30 a.m. Sunday.
The Evangelical Free Church of America is at 13333 Ramona Ave., Chino.
Information: 590-0208 or visit lifesongcc.com.
Calvary Chapel Chino Valley
Pastor David Rosales invites the community to in-person Sunday services at 8:30 and 10:45 a.m. on 2nd Corinthians at 12205 Pipeline Ave. in Chino. A replay of the services will take place online at 2 p.m. The 5 p.m. service will be streamed online. An in-person service will be held at 7 p.m. Wednesday on the Book of John.
Pastor Rosales and his wife Marie will be interviewed at 7 p.m. Fridays on the topic of marriage called “Moments with Pastor David and Marie” that will be streamed online. The pastor will do an online teaching on the Song of Solomon at 7 p.m. Saturdays.
A young adults’ Bible study is at 7:30 p.m. in the chapel with social distancing.
A men’s Bible study begins at 6:30 a.m. Tuesdays in the chapel. Breakfast is served after the study.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.