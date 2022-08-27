Marriage conference at church today
All married and engaged couples are invited to join Calvary Chapel Chino Valley for the 2022 Couples’ Conference called “A Marriage that Lasts” from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. today (Aug. 27) in the church courtyard, 12205 N. Pipeline Ave. in Chino.
Coffee and muffins will be served from 8 to 8:45 a.m.
Pastor Bob Lepine, author of “Love Like You Mean It,” will be the guest speaker.
Tickets are still available at the door on the day of the event for $25 per couple but lunch reservations are no longer available.
Information: (909) 464-8255, ext. 281.
Scouts meeting at CrossPoint Church
Cub Scout Pack 205 invites boys and girls in kindergarten to fifth grade to attend meetings at 7 p.m. Tuesdays at CrossPoint Church, 6950 Edison Ave. in Chino.
The pack offers camps, nature hikes, the outdoors, confidence building, learning new skills, and helping others.
Morning movies at Inland Hills
Inland Hills Church is showing morning movies at 9 and 11 a.m. on Sundays, Aug. 28 and Sept. 4 at 14670 Ramona Ave. in Chino.
Popcorn, soda, and hand-crafted coffee will be served free of charge.
The movies are Aug. 28: The Impossible, and Sept. 4: Avengers.
Information: (909) 393-1577.
Chino Valley Community
Pastor Brian Benson will continue the sermon series Radical: Confidence and Purpose with his message “Confidence in God’s Power” at the 9 and 11 a.m. Sunday services. For upcoming events at the church, located at 14601 Peyton Drive, visit cvcchurch.org.
Chino Valley Calvary Chapel
Pastor David Rosales is teaching on the Book of Mark at the 8:30 and 10:45 a.m. Sunday services with a replay online at 2 p.m. at Calvary Chapel Chino Valley.
He is teaching on 1 Corinthians at 5 p.m.
A series on “Marriage and the Family” is being presented at the Wednesday service at 7 p.m. during the study of Ephesians.
Men’s Bible study is studying 2 Kings Tuesdays at 6:30 a.m. in the banquet hall followed by breakfast.
Young Adults for ages 18 to 28 meet at 7:30 p.m. Mondays for worship and studying the Book of Acts. Childcare is available.
The church is at 12205 N. Pipeline Ave. in Chino.
Information: (909) 464-8255, ext. 281.
Christ Lutheran Church of Chino
Pastor Roy Robbins will speak on “God’s Annoying Love” at the 8 a.m. traditional service and 10 a.m. contemporary service at 5500 Francis Ave. in Chino.
All sermons are on You Tube.
Chino United Methodist Church
Pastor Amy Yoon will give a sermon on “Have You Caught Any Fish” based on John 21:1-23 in the sermon series “The Seven Next Words of Jesus.”
The church recommends face coverings and social distancing.
Chino Valley Chinese Church
Pastor Vincent Chao will speak on “James: The Wisdom of Life” at the 3 p.m. service today (Aug. 27) at Chino Valley Chinese Church, 4136 Riverside Drive.
The service will be streamed online.
Living Word Assembly
Pastor Victor Ruiz will continue the series “The Fruit of the Spirit” with the message “Christianity in a Nutshell: Love” at the 8:30 and 10 a.m. Sunday services that will be in person and livestreamed on Facebook.
Spanish service is at 1:30 p.m.
