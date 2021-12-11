Guadalupe festivities for all
A weekend of honor to the Virgin of Guadalupe will be held at Our Lady of Guadalupe Church, 5048 D Street in Chino today (Dec. 11) with a 5 p.m. concert featuring three bands: Los Terricolas, La Sonora Dinamita and La Sonora Santanera at a cost of $45, followed by midnight mass.
On Sunday, Dec. 11, a 5 a.m. mass with mariachis will be celebrated, followed by a free all-day celebration from 7 a.m. to 10 p.m. The band Los Cadetes de Linares will perform from 6 to 9 p.m.
Information: (909) 591-9402.
Chino Valley Calvary Chapel
Pastor David Rosales will preach on Mark at the 8:30 and 10:45 a.m. Sunday services with a replay online at 2 p.m. The Book of Acts is taught at the 5 p.m. Sunday service.
Titus is studied at 7 p.m. on Wednesdays.
A 6:30 a.m. Bible study is held at the banquet hall followed by breakfast on Tuesdays.
The church invites the community to the 7 p.m. Christmas Eve service on Dec. 24 and the 9 a.m. Christmas Day service. Information: (909) 464-8255.
Christ Lutheran Church of Chino
Pastor Roy Robbins will speak on “Comfort and Joy” at the 8 a.m. traditional service and 10 a.m. contemporary service on Sunday at 5500 Francis Ave. in Chino. Information: (714) 392-1366 or christchurchchino.org.
Praise Chapel Chino Valley
Pastor Joey Lauro will speak at the 10 a.m. Sunday service. The Wednesday recharge service is at 7 p.m. The church will hold a community toy distribution from noon to 2 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 18 at the church parking lot, 14562 Central Ave. in Chino. Information: (562) 843-6786.
Chino United Methodist
Rev. Hee Jung Yu will speak on “Kingdom of God: Here and Now” based on Luke 3:7-18 at the 10:30 a.m. Sunday worship service that can be viewed live on the church’s Facebook page.
Face coverings and social distancing are required regardless of vaccination status. To register for onsite worship, call the church office Monday to Thursday at (909) 628-1107.
The Christmas Eve service will be held on Friday, Dec. 24. Masks must be worn.
Victory Baptist Church
Pastor Brian Pattison continues a series for the Christmas season and will speak on Jesus’ incarnation at the 8:30 and 10 a.m. services. Evening service will be at 6 p.m. with a series through Romans.
Children’s classes and nurseries are provided for each service. Stedfast Youth meets at 5 p.m. Wednesdays and Bible study starts at 6:30 p.m. Rides are available for those who cannot drive to church. Information: (909) 597-0409 or visit vbcchino.com.
Chino Valley Chinese/English
Pastor Elijah Hwang will speak on “Count His Blessings” at the 3 p.m. service that will be held indoors and online today (Dec. 11) at 4136 Riverside Drive in Chino.
Living Word Assembly
Children and youth ministries will present a Christmas play called “Cool Carols” at the 8:30 and 10 a.m. Sunday services. There will be no children’s church or youth class this Sunday due to the play. Nursery is available at the 10 a.m. service.
Visit livingwordchino.org for more information.
