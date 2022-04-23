Resettlement virtual meeting
The Corona Norco Interfaith Association will host a virtual forum on “Refugee Resettlement” We are our Brother’s Keeper” via Zoom from 7 to 8:30 p.m. Thursday, April 28. Opening speaker will be Jean Arnott, the Southern California Refugee Outreach Coordinator for the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints.
The meeting identification number is 84234184018 and the pass code is 369988.
Christ Lutheran Church of Chino
Pastor Roy Robbins will speak on “Holy Hilarity Sunday” at the 8 a.m. traditional service and 10 a.m. contemporary service at 5500 Francis Ave. in Chino.
Information: (714) 392-1366 or christchurchchino.org.
Chino Valley Community
Pastor Brian Benson will begin a new sermon series on “Acts: Church of Power” at the 9 a.m. and 11 a.m. Sunday services at 14601 Peyton Drive in Chino Hills. Visit cvcchurch.org for upcoming events.
Living Word Assembly
Pastor Victor M. Ruiz will begin a new series “False Teachers Exposed” with the message “Unmasking the Pharisees” at the 8:30 and 10 a.m. Sunday services that will be in person and livestreamed on Facebook. Spanish service is at 1:30 p.m.
Visit livingwordchino.org.
Chino Valley Chinese/English
Pastor Ivan Loo will speak on “The Way of the King” at the 3 p.m. service today (April 23) in person and online at 4136 Riverside Drive in Chino.
Calvary Chapel Chino Valley
Pastor David Rosales will preach on the Gospel of Mark at the 8:30 and 10:45 a.m. Sunday services with a replay online at 2 p.m.
The Book of Acts is taught at the 5 p.m. Sunday service.
Wednesday service at 7 p.m. goes through Ephesians and includes child care and kid’s ministry.
Men’s Bible study is held Tuesdays at 6:30 a.m. in the banquet hall followed by breakfast.
The men’s ministry will host a “Men’s BBQ” from 6:30 to 8:30 p.m. on Friday, April 29 including Bible reading, worship with guest artist Holland Davis and barbecued hamburgers.
Tickets are $5 and can be purchased after Sunday and Wednesday evening services or at calvaryccv.org.
Koin Church
Pastor Kellie Flores will speak at the 11 a.m. Sunday service at 13721 Roswell Ave. in Chino. Koin Kids and Connect and Coffee will take place at 10:30 a.m. Sunday sessions can be seen on YouTube and Instagram.
Information: info@koinchurch.org.
Chino United Methodist Church
The church is worshipping in person with face coverings and social distancing regardless of vaccination status.
Parishioners may join the livestream worship on the church’s Facebook page: facebook.com/chinoumc/.
Guest speaker Jennifer Hampton will speak on “Cite Your Evidence” based on John 20:24-29.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.