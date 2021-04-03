Christ Lutheran
Pastor Roy Robbins will speak on “He is Rising Indeed!” at the 8 a.m. traditional service and 10 a.m. outdoor celebration on Easter Sunday at 5500 Francis Ave. in Chino, with COVID-19 safety measures in place.
Services can also be found on the church’s YouTube channel at Christ Lutheran Church of Chino.
On Easter Sunday, an outdoor celebration will be held at 10 a.m. Information: (714) 392-1366 or christchurchchino.org.
Chino Valley Chinese/English
Pastor Paul Cho will preach on “In Remembrance of Me” at the 3 p.m. service that will be held indoors today (April 3) at 4136 Riverside Drive in Chino. The second half of the service will feature an Easter music program. The service will be livestreamed.
Calvary Chapel Chino Valley
Pastor David Rosales will teach at the 8:30 and 11 a.m. Easter Sunday services on the Resurrection of Jesus Christ. Childcare and Kid’s Ministry will be available for both services.
The services will be replayed online at 2 p.m.
Gateway Karis Community
Pastor Paul Lehman-Schletewitz will preach on “Death is Defeated” during the 10:45 a.m. joint worship service with Mandarin translation available. Korean language worship will resume next Sunday, April 11, at 9:30 a.m.
There is limited seating. Services will be livestreamed on YouTube via the church’s website at gateway churchchino.org.
Lifesong Community
Pastor Mark Shiraki will preach at 10:30 a.m. Sunday at 13333 Ramona Ave. outdoors in the courtyard. The service will be livestreamed. Visit life songcc.com.
Chino United Methodist
Rev. Matthew Seargeant will speak on “Back in Galilee?!” based on Mark 16:1-8 at the 10:30 a.m. Easter Sunday worship service that will be livestreamed on the church’s Facebook page: Chino United Methodist Church Videos. The service will be uploaded on YouTube.
Living Word Assembly
Pastor Victor M. Ruiz will give the message “The Hope of Easter” at Sunday services in person and on Facebook Live at 8:30, 10, and 11:15 a.m.
Children’s church for 3 to 12 years old will be available during all services.
The church is at 11887 Telephone Ave. Visit living wordchino.org.
Victory Baptist Church
Pastor Brian Pattison invites the community to celebrate a 6:30 a.m. sunrise service on Easter that will include a light breakfast and gift for each family.
Indoor services will be held at 8:30 and 10 a.m. with special music, a message and gift for all families.
Easter eggs will be given to children after the 8:30 a.m. service and an egg hunt will take place after the 10 a.m. service.
Rides are available for those who cannot drive to church.
Information: (909) 597-0409 or visit vbcchino.com.
Chino Valley Community Church
Easter Sunday will be celebrated at 6:15 a.m. with a sunrise devotional and breakfast and a 9 a.m. indoor service.
An outdoor service will be celebrated at 11 a.m.
To reserve a spot for the sunrise breakfast, visit cvc church.org and go to the event calendar.
The church is at 14601 Peyton Drive. Information: cvcchurch.org.
Koin Church
Easter Sunday service and baptisms will be held at 9 a.m. with Connect and Coffee at 8:30 a.m. and an 11 a.m. service with Connect and Coffee at 10:30 a.m. at 13721 Roswell Ave., Suite E, in Chino. Koin Kids are available for both services.
Pastor Sam Flores will give the message. Sunday sessions can be seen on YouTube and Instagram@koinchurch.
Those who are interested in being baptized may email info@koinchurch.org. Information: sflores@koinchurch.org.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.