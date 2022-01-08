Sanctity of life prayer service
St. Paul the Apostle Catholic Church’s Respect Life and Family Ministry will conduct a one-hour prayer service to promote the sanctity of life at 1 p.m. on Saturday, Jan.22, at the corner of Peyton Drive and Grand Avenue in Chino Hills. The prayer event will commemorate the anniversary of the Jan. 22, 1973 Roe vs. Wade decision of the United States Supreme Court that legalized abortion and “Sanctity of Life Sunday” established as the third Sunday of January in a 1984 proclamation from President Ronald Reagan.
All are welcome to attend.
Information: Claudia Shannon at (909) 789-2310.
Super Bowl breakfast
Men of the community are invited by Calvary Chapel Chino Valley men’s ministry for the annual Super Bowl Men’s Breakfast at 8:30 a.m. Saturday, Feb. 5 for breakfast and a time of teaching at 9:30 a.m. Tickets are $12 for a breakfast of bacon or sausage breakfast burrito, salsa, orange juice, coffee, and donuts.
Men should wear their favorite team jersey.
Men can stop by the gazebo after Sunday services at 12205 Pipeline Ave. in Chino or purchase a ticket at calvaryccv.org.
Information: (909) 464-8255.
Koin Church
Pastor Sam Flores will speak on John at the 11 a.m. Sunday service at 13721 Roswell Ave. in Chino. Koin Kids and Connect and Coffee will take place at 10:30 a.m. Sunday sessions can be seen on YouTube and Instagram @koinchurch. Information: info@koinchurch.org.
Chino Valley Chinese/English
Dr. Daniel Choo will speak on “The Beginning of Wisdom” at the 3 p.m. service in person and online today (Jan. 8) at 4136 Riverside Drive in Chino.
Christ Lutheran Church of Chino
Pastor Roy Robbins will speak on “While Praying” at the 8 a.m. traditional service and 10 a.m. contemporary service on Sunday at 5500 Francis Ave. in Chino. Information: (714) 392-1366 or christchurchchino.org.
Chino Valley Calvary Chapel
Pastor David Rosales will preach on Mark at the 8:30 and 10:45 a.m. Sunday services with a replay online at 2 p.m. The Book of Acts is taught at the 5 p.m. Sunday service. Titus is studied at 7 p.m. on Wednesdays.
A 6:30 a.m. Bible study is held at the banquet hall followed by breakfast on Tuesdays. Information: (909) 464-8255.
Praise Chapel Chino Valley
The church will hold a special revival service at 10 a.m. and 6 p.m. on Sunday. The church is located at 14562 Central Ave. in Chino.
Information: (562) 843-6786.
Victory Baptist Church
Pastor Brian Pattison continues a series through the book of Mark and will speak about Jesus’ response to a young ruler at the 8:30 and 10 a.m. services. Evening service will be at 6 p.m. with a series through Romans. All services are livestreamed.
Children’s classes and nurseries are provided for each service. Stedfast Youth meets at 5 p.m. Wednesdays and Bible study starts at 6:30 p.m. Rides are available for those who cannot drive to church. Information: (909) 597-0409 or visit vbcchino.com.
Chino United Methodist
The church will be worshipping virtually until the end of January. Rev. Hee Jung Yu will speak at the 10:30 a.m. Sunday service on “Come to the Waters” based on Luke 3:15-17 and 21-22. For the link, visit the church’s Facebook page: facebook.com/chinoumc/
Information: (909) 628-1107.
Chino Valley Community
Pastor Brian Benson will begin a new sermon series on Judges: Disgrace and Deliverance with the message “Disgrace and Deliverance” at the 9 and 11 a.m. Sunday services at 14601 Peyton Drive in Chino Hills. For upcoming events, visit cvc church.org.
Living Word Assembly
Pastor Victor M. Ruiz will continue his series on “The Purpose of Prayer” with the message “The Basics of Prayer” at the 8:30 and 10 a.m. Sunday services that will be livestreamed on Facebook. Children’s service is available during both services. Nursery and youth at the 10 a.m. service.
Visit livingwordchino.org for more information.
