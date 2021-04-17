Gateway Karis Community
Pastor Paul Lehman-Schletewitz will preach on “The Place is a Hoppin’ & Heaps of Frogs” during the 10:45 a.m. English worship service with Mandarin translation available. Korean language worship meets at 9:30 a.m.
Services will be livestreamed on YouTube via the church’s website at gate way churchchino.org.
Christ Lutheran
Pastor Roy Robbins will speak on “On the Witness Stand” at the 8 a.m. traditional service and 10 a.m. contemporary service on Sunday at 5500 Francis Ave. in Chino, with COVID-19 safety measures in place.
Services can also be found on the church’s YouTube channel at Christ Lutheran Church of Chino.
Information: (714) 392-1366 or christchurchchino.org.
Chino Valley Chinese/English
Pastor Marco Topete will preach on “The Missing Ingredient” at the 3 p.m. service that will be held indoors today (April 17) at 4136 Riverside Drive in Chino. The service will be livestreamed.
Calvary Chapel Chino Valley
Pastor David Rosales will teach at the 8:30 and 10:45 a.m. Sunday services on the Book of Revelation.
The services will be replayed online at 2 p.m.
Wednesday service at 7 p.m. will go through the Book of Job.
The Sunday 5 p.m. service streamed online goes through the Book of Romans.
Young Adult Bible study takes place 7:30 p.m. Mondays with worship, study and fellowship.
Men’s Bible study is at 6:30 a.m. in the banquet hall followed by breakfast.
For online studies, visit calvaryccv.org or call (909) 464-8255.
Living Word Assembly
Pastor Victor M. Ruiz will continue his series “Building Your Life” with the message “Knowing what is True” at Sunday services in person and on Facebook Live at 8:30 and 10 a.m.
Children’s church for 3 to 12 years old will be available during both services.
Mid-week English service, Girls Ministries, Royal Rangers and Youth services are in person at 7:15 p.m.
Mid-week English service is also available on Facebook Live.
Spanish Wednesday services will continue to be held online.
The church is at 11887 Telephone Ave.
Visit living wordchino.org.
Lifesong Community
Pastor Daryl Murata will preach at 10:30 a.m. Sunday at 13333 Ramona Ave. outdoors in the courtyard. The service may be watched online at lifesongcc.com.
Chino United Methodist
Rev. Matthew Seargeant will speak on “Finally, a Victory!” based on Psalms 4 at the 10:30 a.m. Sunday service that will be livestreamed on the church’s Facebook page: Chino United Methodist Church Videos and will be uploaded to You Tube, search Chino United Methodist Church.
Sermon recordings can be found at chinoumc.org.
